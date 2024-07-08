Honor and Legacy: A South African Marine's pursuit to honor his family through military service

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. --Staring out the window, Oluwagbemiga Omotoye saw the skyline of Washington, D.C. as his plane landed at Dulles International Airport. He and his family had traveled nearly 8,000 miles from South Africa and the city was a welcomed sight.



The United States represented change and new opportunities for Omotoye, who was 17 years old at the time. His family’s desire for coming to America was simple—to gain prosperity and be able to share that with their family members who remained in South Africa.



The family would spend a few years in the metropolitan areas around Washington, D.C before uprooting to Boston. Omotoye began working odd and end jobs trying to climb the social ladder. Omotoye said he felt unfulfilled at the time and began to look at the military as an opportunity to challenge himself.



Growing up in South Africa, Omotoye idolized the American military due to their reputation for being one of the best in the world.



“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being in special operations, crawling through the deep of the night and executing missions,” said Omotoye. “I knew the Marine Corps was a very hardcore branch and I believed the [Marine Corps] would get me to that dream.”



Omotoye began talking to a recruiter and decided to enlist in the Marine Corps. During his enlistment process, Omotoye’s recruiter told him about the Marine Corps Expedited Naturalization program, a new program initiative to accelerate the naturalization process for entry level servicemembers.



The day before his 28th birthday Omotoye was notified that he was approved to continue the naturalization process and would ship to recruit training. Three days later Omotoye was standing on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.



“Just being able to stand on the yellow footprints was enlightening,” said Omotoye.

The first moments of recruit training are often considered the most difficult for many Marines. For Omotoye, it was inspiring.



“As we walked through the silver doors, I realized this is something that’s different from anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Omotoye. “The drill instructors training us how to conduct ourselves really helped me stay focused and I realized this is the type of person I want to be.”



Throughout recruit training, Omotoye would find strengthen in two things— the belief that he was making a difference in his family’s life and his wife Alexis.



During training Alexis would send Omotoye motivational quotes and prayers as well as photos of the two of them together. Omotoye said he looked at these photos daily for inspiration.



“She helped me not quit,” said Omotoye. “She motivated me to get up the next day, every day.”



On June 28, 2024, Omotoye finished the grueling 54-hour Crucible and was awarded the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor by his drill instructor Sgt. Devon Evoldi. Many Marines teared up during the ceremony when they were handed their EGA. Omotoye admitted he was no different.

“He gave me a speech about how he saw me sort of grow up throughout recruit training,” said Omotoye. “That’s something that will probably stick with me the rest of my career.”



Following the ceremony, Omotoye and his fellow Marines once again recited the Oath of Enlistment, by raising their right hands and affirming their promise to defend our nation and its values. The oath served as a reminder for Omotoye of why his family came to the US.



"To me, earning the title of United States Marine means being able to fight for freedoms others aren't able to, to lend a hand when others can't, to reach new heights for future generations, and to continue the honor and legacy of my family," said Omotoye.



