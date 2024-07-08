USS San Diego to forward deploy to Japan

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) will move to Sasebo, Japan, to join the Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan (FDNF-J), the U.S. Navy announced today. This will be executed as a permanent change of station for the crew and family members.



San Diego will replace USS Green Bay (LPD 20), which has been forward deployed to Sasebo for a decade. Green Bay will return to the United States at its new homeport of San Diego. The forward presence of San Diego supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. San Diego will directly support the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region.



The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives.



The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships forward. This posture allows the most rapid response times possible for maritime and joint forces and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.



Maintaining an FDNF capability with the most advanced ships supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 20:55 Story ID: 475893 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP