Transaction Service Center Norfolk Changes Command

NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Brad Bauer relinquished command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) Norfolk to Capt. Mary C. Decker in a ceremony, July 3, 2024, onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk.



Bauer, a human resources officer from Allentown, Pennsylvania, had commanded TSC Norfolk since July 2021.



“We have done life impacting work,” said Bauer. “A lot of important systems were failing when we started this journey.”



Under Bauer’s command TSC Norfolk delivered MilPay and personnel services for more than 82,000 Sailors and processed separations and retirement transactions to more than 300,000 Sailors from more than 2,300 units.



Bauer’s team achieved Defense Department transactional standards – 30 days for pay, four days for gains, and one day for losses – in December 2022. Today, TSC Norfolk averages less than three days for pay, less than two days for gains, and one day for losses.



Decker, a career human resources officer, reports to TSC Norfolk from Joint Staff at the Pentagon.



“I am both excited and proud to lead the largest TSC within MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) and Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC) in our mission of delivering separation and retirement services and Reserve pay services to Sailors across the Fleet. I applaud Capt. Bauer’s great success and thank him for his incredible leadership as I pick up where he leaves off. As we continue the good work accomplished under Capt. Bauer’s leadership, we will use Get Real Get Better initiatives and concepts to maintain and improve upon our pay and personnel transaction timeliness and accuracy.”



Bauer’s next assignment is at Fleet Forces Command.



“I am sincerely proud to have led an organization of such amazing professionals who are committed to making a difference in Sailors’ lives,” said Bauer. “There has been no more demanding nor rewarding tour in my career. It was truly an honor to be a part of fixing Sailor pay, and bringing our services to the highest levels for our Sailors."



TSC Norfolk is one of six HR Centers of Excellence (COE) in the MNCC enterprise. Each specializes in a major transaction type to streamline service delivery. TSC Norfolk oversees three Regional Support Centers (RSC) – Norfolk, London, and DC – responsible for Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) training and supporting command triads in their regions.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, Veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

