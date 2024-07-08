Second time around for Louie as MCRP intern for JMC

Michelle Louie is in her second stint as a Minority College Relations Program intern for the Joint Munitions Command.



Louie found out about MCRP through a career fair at the University of Illinois Chicago.



MCRP provides opportunities to minority students from Historically Black Colleges, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Asian American and Pacific Islander Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges.



Louie, a Chicago native, spent last summer in Middletown, Iowa, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, a subordinate of JMC, and she’s enjoying being based at JMC’s headquarters, at the Rock Island Arsenal, this time around.



“Last year was very fun, and I learned a lot,” Louie said. “I wanted to learn more, so I tried MCRP again, and I came here.”



Louie, who graduated from UIC last December with a Master of Science in Business Analytics, is absorbing knowledge from the personnel who work in JMC’s Organic Industrial Base Support Directorate.



“I’m learning how to be a real data analyst and the skills needed,” said Louie, who has also obtained a Bachelor of Science in Information and Decision Sciences from UIC. “It’s very important to be able to explain what the data means.”



Louie has hopes of becoming a Civilian employee with JMC once she concludes her intern duties. Matthew Luckey, a logistics specialist in the OIB Directorate, feels Louie will prosper as her career moves forward.



"Michelle is a diligent and hard worker who explores analytics with a scientific mind and asks insightful questions,” Luckey said. “Her can-do attitude and willingness to explore complex analytical tools will ensure her success in this career field."



During her time as a MCRP intern, Louie has received advice she will take with her, and Louie plans to pass it along to others she encounters.



“Try to be open minded and accept different positions than your major and learn from a variety of people,” Louie said. “You can learn a lot from different departments – just be patient.”



In her free time during her internship, Louie enjoys spending time with her counterparts.



“We have brunches together, and we hang out and watch movies,” Louie said. “One girl is really good at dancing, and she’s been teaching us.



“I’ve been to 14 countries with my parents and my friends. I like traveling,” added Louie, who also likes to play the piano and read.

