New commander takes reins at Army depot in South Texas

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas — A new commanding officer took charge of the Corpus Christi Army Depot during a change of command ceremony held July 3 aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.



The event marked the formal transition of outgoing commander Col. Kyle M. Hogan, to incoming commander Col. Kevin J. Consedine.



Consedine is CCAD’s 29th commanding officer.



Maj. Gen. Thomas W. O’Connor, commanding general of the Aviation and Missile Command, served as the host and said, “It is a bittersweet day. Bitter because we say goodbye to an Army leader and family that's had an incredible impact on the Corpus Christi Army Depot, but sweet because we get to welcome another incredible leader and Army family to the team.”



Under Hogan’s leadership, CCAD pursued partnerships with industry and the community that contributed to bringing in additional revenue. Seven new private-public partnerships added $22 million in revenue this year alone. He also implemented programs that benefitted the workforce, such as a compressed work schedule and the civilian health and fitness program. He oversaw the continuation of depot modernization plans, optimizing Army aviation support, readiness and capabilities.



During his speech, Hogan thanked his family for their steadfast support through the years. He thanked those leaders present for their contributions to his career and complimented the professional workforce for their service to the nation, their families and the warfighter. He emphasized the critical role of depot employees in enabling success across the organic industrial base and attributed that success to the workforce’s efforts.



As he concluded his speech, Hogan said, “As with any challenge, change is inevitable, and this transition is no different. However, know that the depot is in great hands with Col. Kevin and Meagan Consedine. They are more than ready for this challenge. They come to the Coastal Bend with fresh ideas and fresh legs to run the race in this next chapter. Please welcome them and embrace them with the same support you provided me. I wish you all the best and ‘Be All You Can Be.’”



After the orders were read, Consedine took the podium and thanked commanding officers, fellow Soldiers, Veterans, the CCAD team and his family.



“I value organizations that are committed to the Army's mission and to one another. The mission of CCAD is rooted in commitment. We live in an increasingly volatile world, and CCAD is committed to sustaining combat-ready aviation formations from South Texas. Building resilient supply chains and workforce readiness ensures the only unfair fight is the one our adversaries face,” said the new depot commander.



He added, “By 2035, CCAD will be challenged to sustain a broad spectrum of aircraft.

This challenge is going to require a deliberate path of transformation to sustain future aviation formations where it matters most, and that is at the tactical edge from tail rotor to tail rotor.”



He closed his speech by addressing the civilian workforce, “There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of Army aviation and America's depot. The road ahead is going to require a full team commitment to keep the Army flying, as this team, this community, has done for over 60 years. I'm thrilled to be a part of it. ‘Be All You Can Be!’ Above the best.”



CCAD is a United States Department of Defense Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for rotary wing aircraft. It has been a tenant of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 1961. The CCAD mission is to ensure aviation readiness by providing helicopter and component repair and remanufacturing facilities for all service and international sales programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US