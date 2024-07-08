Tinker inspires future Air Force civilian leaders

Photo By Senior Airman Adrian Salazar | Senior Airman Christian Conde, 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron mission systems...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Adrian Salazar | Senior Airman Christian Conde, 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron mission systems operator explains his duties to Premiere College Intern Program members, June 26, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The PCIP visit to Tinker included a walk on an E-3 Sentry aircraft, a look at a static KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and a visit to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex to better understand the many missions on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Air Force Premier College Intern Program visited here to learn about base missions and understand the impact Tinker Air Force Base has on the service at large.



The PCIP program takes college juniors and has them participate in a 10-12 week summer internship with the Air Force Civilian Service with the intention of developing the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders.



When asked about his favorite part of the trip, Fabian Tiscareno, 688th Operations Support Squadron student intern, couldn’t decide.



“My favorite part was seeing a freshly painted A-10 ThunderBolt II [aircraft] with its iconic nose art, having a chance to walk inside a E-3 AWACS [aircraft], being on an active runway and seeing planes land and take off.” He added, “Seeing and hearing planes being tested across the base, getting to feel and hear the roar of jet engines going full throttle and seeing the hard work that both active duty Airmen and the huge civilian work force do to keep our military planes in the air and ready for action.”



The students were able to hear from Airmen and civilian leaders who are dedicated to leading and developing the work force.



“The students have really felt that we had provided critical mentoring tips to help them grow their career,” said Cyr. “They truly believe that the Air Force Civilian Service is invested in them to help them grow.”



The students are off to learn more in the remaining weeks of the PCIP program but they now have a better idea of what a dedicated work force looks like.



“What I have learned from our trip to Tinker AFB was that as a civilian service member we might not wear camouflage, but we still play a vital role in the United States Air Force,” said Tiscareno. “Civilian service members help in maintaining of assets, and the advancements of new technologies and as a civilian service member in cybersecurity I would apply the same dedication and pride in my work just like the civilians working on Tinker AFB.”



Learn more about the PCIP program at www.afintern.com to learn more about jobs on Tinker AFB visit tinker.af.mil/jobs or usajobs.gov