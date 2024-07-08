Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo wraps up at Yokota

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in a bilateral, two-day Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo event at Yokota Air Base and Tama Hills, Japan, June 27 and 28.



The event was created as part of an initiative to promote a multi-capable culture while identifying advanced training opportunities for Airmen to adapt and learn skills outside of their normal day-to-day duties. Multi-capable airman have proven to be the force multiplier, which helps operations continue in all environments, which ensures that mission objectives can still be achieved even if manpower is lost or critically low embodying the multi-capable Airman mindset.



“The goal of the rodeo is to create interest in the program and promote the mindset of being a Multi-Capable Airman,” said Tech. Sgt. Stephen Lewis, 374th Airlift Wing defense paralegal. “It’s also an opportunity to engage with our host nation partners and boost those relationships.”



Participants were grouped into teams of five members and pitted against each other in a competition to win first place in the rodeo. The winners were assessed based upon how they applied and utilized their new skills.



Day one featured training and assessments of teams' abilities to perform land navigation, radio etiquette, tactical combat casualty care; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense, and pallet building and cargo movement.



Day two started at the outdoor recreational area, Tama Hills, where all five teams were dropped off in a location where they had to utilize their new skills to navigate their way to checkpoints while adapting to an ever-changing environment.



“We strive to actively involve our host nation as much as possible in events like this so that we have those relationships built and a mutual understanding of how each other operates,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Hershberger, 374th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of survival, evasion, resistance and escape.



The MCA Rodeo event marked a significant milestone in the U.S. and JASDF partnership, as both forces worked together to showcase their skills while adapting to a range of challenging scenarios. Through training events like these, Yokota continues to bolster partnerships and mission readiness capabilities while strengthening valuable skills in personnel in both the U.S. Air Force and JASDF forces.

Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 Story ID: 475802 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP