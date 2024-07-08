BOSS Program achieves gold in community service

FORT SILL, Okla. — In a dimly lit launcher, Sgt. Brittany Becerra never imagined she'd one day be leading an award-winning volunteer program. But as president of Fort Sill's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program, she's done just that, guiding the organization to its first-ever Gold President's Volunteer Service Award.



The President's Volunteer Service Award, established in 2003 by the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation, recognizes the crucial role volunteers play in America's strength and national identity. This prestigious award honors individuals whose service significantly impacts communities across the nation and inspires others to take action.



From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, Fort Sill BOSS accumulated an impressive 1,465.25 volunteer hours through 256 different volunteer positions, far exceeding the 500 hours for adults to achieve Gold status.



"At first, it took me by shock," Becerra said, recalling her introduction to BOSS as a battery representative. "I was like, 'What is this? What is BOSS?'" But after attending a few events, she was hooked.



Now, as president of the program, Becerra, a multiple launch rocket systems crew member with the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, has helped steer BOSS to new heights of community involvement.



Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Pearson, Fort Sill Garrison Command Sergeant Major, who oversees the BOSS program, praised its impact. "BOSS has provided countless opportunities for Soldiers to get out of their barracks room and form friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. They have also simultaneously helped promote the greatness of our Soldiers throughout the Lawton/Fort Sill community," he said.



Much of the program's service comes from staffing concession stands at softball games and organizing the popular annual haunted house event. "That's what got me into BOSS — the haunted house," Becerra said. "It's super fun. We have AIT Soldiers come volunteer with us too."



Beyond volunteering, BOSS organizes a variety of recreational activities for single Soldiers. Recent popular outings include trips to Six Flags, Top Golf in Oklahoma City, and kayaking excursions.



"You create lifelong friends in this program," Becerra said, highlighting the importance of BOSS in building a sense of community among single Soldiers who might otherwise feel isolated in the barracks.



For Becerra, leading BOSS has been a journey of personal growth. "I've developed more public speaking skills," she said. "As a 13 Mike [her military occupational specialty], I'm not out in formations or in meetings talking to people like that. I'm just in my launcher."



Looking ahead, Becerra aims to increase BOSS's involvement with the wider community beyond Fort Sill. She's committed to serving as president for at least another year, with an eye on repeating their gold-level achievement.



"One hundred percent, we're going for gold again next year," Becerra said.



As Fort Sill's BOSS program continues to grow and impact lives, it stands as a shining example of how volunteer service can strengthen the bonds between Soldiers and their community, one hour at a time.





For more information about the President’s Volunteer Service Award, https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/

