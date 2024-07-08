Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Collaborate with Discover® Global Network to Expand MILITARY STAR Card Acceptance

DALLAS – The Exchange Credit Program and Discover® Global Network today announced a collaboration that will allow the Exchange Credit Program’s MILITARY STAR card to be widely used across installations, improving the Quality of Life for military communities.



Starting in September, Discover Global Network will allow the ability for more on-installation merchants to accept the preferred card of the military community. The Exchange Credit Program will retain control and ownership of the MILITARY STAR card and remain the issuer of the card.



The MILITARY STAR card, which is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, is accepted at all Army PXs; Air Force and Space Force BXs; Express convenience stores; Navy, Marine and Coast Guard Exchanges; and commissaries. By moving from the previous closed-loop network model to the Discover Global Network, additional services and providers on military installations will be able to accept the card, including concessionaires, name-brand restaurants, third-party vendors, certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities and more.



“As the military resale community continues to work closely with third-party providers such as name-brand restaurants, food delivery services and other vendors that bring tastes of home to Warfighters and families, the Exchange recognized the need to work with a credit-card network to improve acceptance of the MILITARY STAR card across the installation,” said Tommy Ward, senior vice president of the Exchange Credit Program. “Because the Exchange Credit Program will remain the issuer of the card, with Discover Global Network, acceptance will be seamless across our Nation’s military installations.”



The Exchange Credit Program has operated credit services for nearly 45 years, helping service members build credit responsibility.



“The MILITARY STAR card is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier for service members and families,” Ward said. “Cardholders expect one card for their lifestyle. This collaboration will strengthen the benefit of using the card.”



Discover Global Network will provide fresh technology for the MILITARY STAR card, which will be reissued in waves starting this fall. The card will now be more secure with the inclusion of EMV® chip technology and provide more convenient payment options with tap-to-pay and mobile wallet capabilities.



“Offering responsible credit solutions to military customers remains a core mission as MILITARY STAR’s fair and flexible terms to help the military community strengthen financial health and readiness,” Ward said. “In 2023, the Exchange Credit Program created $439 million in value for the military community.”



The benefits of the MILITARY STAR card will remain unchanged, with exclusive offers and everyday discounts such as:



• 10% off first-day’s purchases.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Express fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on ShopMyExchange.com orders.

• Unlimited 2% rewards everywhere the card is accepted.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



