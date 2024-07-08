USS New York Arrive in Corfu, Greece for Port Visit

CORFU, GREECE – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC) arrived in Corfu, Greece for a scheduled port visit, July 05, 2024.



Corfu marks the third port visit for Sailors and Marines of New York and 24th MEU (SOC) in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations. Porting in Corfu provides a chance to further strengthen the United States’ partnership with its NATO ally, Greece, and to demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Europe. Port visits like this also allow the Sailors and Marines to experience and explore the unique aspects of Greek culture.



“This marks New York’s first port visit in the Mediterranean Sea, and it is a great pleasure for our hard-working Sailors and Marines,” said Capt. Ben Oakes, New York’s commanding officer. “The crew has been working diligently throughout our time in the U.S 6th Fleet, and we look forward to another successful visit before returning back to operations at sea.”



While in the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, New York will support U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. The presence of an integrated Navy-Marine Corps team provides flexibility and enhanced capability to NAVEUR-NAVAF and Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet.



New York departed Norfolk, Virginia on a scheduled deployment as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations on May 22.



The WSP ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS New York, Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and embarked 24th MEU (SOC).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring U.S. Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.



You can follow USS New York’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@uss_newyork).



To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.

