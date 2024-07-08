Souda Bay Seabees Learn 3D Printing Skills, Give Back to Community During COMREL

Courtesy Photo | Construction Electrician 2nd Class Rachelle McIntyre assigned to Public Works...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Construction Electrician 2nd Class Rachelle McIntyre assigned to Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece gets assistance on prepping for a 3D print job during a Community Relations project April 20, 2024. This COMREL empowered Seabees to practice 3D printing methods at the Transformable Intelligent Environments Lab at the School of Architecture and Engineering, Technical University of Crete, Greece, interact with the participants, and gain insight into the transformative potential of this technology. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio) see less | View Image Page

Seabees from Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece, volunteered to participate in a community relation project, with Tech4Disabilities, April 20-21, 2024, at the Transformable Intelligent Environments Lab (TUC TIE Lab) at the School of Architecture and Engineering, Technical University of Crete, Greece.



This groundbreaking program empowered the Seabees to practice 3D printing methods at the TUC TIE Lab, interact with the participants, and gain insight into the transformative potential of this technology.



"This workshop was an incredible opportunity for some of our Sailors to learn about a new technology that can be useful in their careers, and to make new friends,” Nicholas Tenorio, public affairs officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay said. “We enjoyed learning about 3D printing and seeing the way it could positively impact the participants in the workshop.”



TUC TIE Lab is an innovative research lab whose interdisciplinary team excels in teaching people through hands-on experiences, focusing on technology, design thinking, and making while gaining knowledge, skills, and abilities in these areas, even without prior training.



Through a collaborative effort, over 70 specialized auxiliary objects were printed on 3D printers over the course of six meetings, with Seabees joining in the last two. These objects were evaluated, adjusted, and distributed to the participants, significantly enhancing the facilities' usability.



"I volunteered because it was a chance to help those in need, and would be a unique experience,” Utilitiesman 2nd Class Brain Torres said. “Being in the civil engineer field it was a skill that is relatively used, and the fact that we got to use it to help people with disabilities and their beneficiaries was very special.”



The Seabees helped create assistive objects for people with disabilities. These customized mobility solutions highlight impactful technology while training participants to use 3D printers and emphasizing the transformative power of technology and innovation.



“It was unique because it was held at a college where other people are learning with us,” Builder Constructionman Avery Chamberlin said. “I volunteered to educate myself on 3D printing and ways to make to help make lives easier for people."



Community Relations (COMREL) aims to foster and support the military-civilian relationship between NSA Souda Bay and local communities.



“Our Seabees being involved in COMRELs are important not only for creating a positive relationship with the local community, but also for the Seabees to utilize their skills outside of our work environment,” Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay said. “An opportunity like this is especially important because they are able to learn new skills in emerging technology like 3D printing.”



Volunteering reflects the Navy's unwavering dedication to service and its core value of commitment. It offers significant benefits to everyone involved from the Sailors to the broader community.



"It's important to give back to the community,” Construction Electrician 2nd Class Rachelle McIntyre said. “COMREL's are important because it helps the community and can put into perspective of how fortunate we are."



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.