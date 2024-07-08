Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: July 2024 Promotions

    908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic

    The 908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly wing

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Ndeye Mbow
    Roderick Peoples
    Dasani Pettiford
    Victoria Roland

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Nykira Boulware
    Darius Taylor
    Trenae Wells

    To Senior Airman:
    Tralisia Hunter
    Willie Kynerd
    Steven Soles

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Tamia Daniels
    Corey Harris
    Veronica Young

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Deandrez Dashiell
    Alexis Stewart

