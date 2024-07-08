The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Ndeye Mbow
Roderick Peoples
Dasani Pettiford
Victoria Roland
To Airman 1st Class:
Nykira Boulware
Darius Taylor
Trenae Wells
To Senior Airman:
Tralisia Hunter
Willie Kynerd
Steven Soles
To Staff Sgt.:
Tamia Daniels
Corey Harris
Veronica Young
To Tech. Sgt.:
Deandrez Dashiell
Alexis Stewart
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 15:42
|Story ID:
|475709
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: July 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT