Freedom Fest kicks off Independence Day

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Parmalee performs has headliners for the Fort Carson Annual Freedom Fest at Iron Horse Park June 29, 2024.

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Nearly 45,000 service members, their Families and Colorado Springs locals arrived at Iron Horse Park to attend Freedom Fest June 29, 2024.



“It's a chance for Soldiers to take a step back from life stressors that are presented every single day and refocus on themselves and their Families,” said Ryan Noble, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, welcomed guests to the event and introduced the Freedom Fest’s headliner.



The concert lineup, headlined by Parmalee, also included the 4th Infantry Division Band’s Elevation Brass, the Jeffery Alan Band, Ashlee & The Longshot Revival and Breland.



Freedom Fest had 10 merchandise vendors and 20 food trucks and a plethora of bounce houses, face painters and games for the kids.



The annual event allowed Colorado Springs locals to come on post to celebrate the festivities including a Black Hawk flyover and static displays.



Daniel Santos, a Colorado Springs local, attended Freedom Fest with his family and he touched on the importance of DFMWR events.



“These events are pretty good for morale and for Soldiers that have their Families here,” said Santos.



He heard about the event through social media and knew his kids would have a fun time.



“Freedom Fest is a way to invite people in and give them a good, fun night,” said Rebecca Baden, DFMWR special events coordinator.



Baden said that planning for an event the size of Freedom Fest takes over 11 months and plans have already begun for next year’s event.



DFMWR’s next biggest event is Fall Fest which takes place in October.



Visit carson.armymwr.com for upcoming events hosted by MWR, BOSS and Outdoor Recreation.