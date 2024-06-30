Naval Station Norfolk hosts Sea Cadets Naval Special Warfare Orientation Course

NORFOLK, Va. — Sea Cadets from the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) and their instructors took part in the annual Naval Special Warfare Orientation Courses (NSWOC) program on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek- Fort Story, June 15 to June 30, 2024.



Established in 1962, USNSCC is a nationwide, congressionally chartered youth organization under the Navy and Coast Guard, which is open to children ages ten to 18. NSWOC is a rigorous two-week training program designed specifically for USNSCC members between ages 14 and 18 that have previously completed recruit training courses and those who desire to work in Naval Special Forces. Volunteers made up of veterans, active-duty service members and senior Staff Cadets lead these rigorous training evolutions.



“Sea Cadets have completely changed who I am as a person for the better,” said Luke Graham, a USNSCC Staff Cadet. “NSWOC offers training and exposure to the world’s most premier Special Warfare Community. Not only does it immerse the Sea Cadets in the environment of the community, it also teaches them about the culture of Special Warfare and why it is so vital for our nation’s protection.”



Prior to the training course, the 12 Sea Cadets underwent a comprehensive medical screening to ensure they are fit for the NSWOC, due to the physical stress of the training.



During NSWOC, Sea Cadets preformed three physical screening tests. To meet physical screening tests standards the Sea Cadets are required to complete a 500-meter swim in 12 and a half minutes, 42 pushups in two minutes, 50 sit-ups in two minutes, six dead hang pull ups and a 1.5 mile run in under 11 and a half minutes. The Sea Cadets must pass the final screening test of the three administered throughout the course to be eligible for the NSWOC select program. To prepare for this section of the final physical screening test, the Sea cadets take part in daily physical training sessions.



“This is not an easy course,” said retired Cmdr. Anthony Almon, NSWOC instructor. “The Cadets are pushed well beyond their preconceived notions of their physical limitations. These “victories” definitely improve confidence.”



Furthermore, throughout the week, the Sea Cadets attended several NSWOC classes at the Strike Fighter Squadron 14 (VFA-14) “Tophatters” hanger. In these classes, they learn about naval special warfare history, running 101, first aid, nutrition and leadership development.



“NSWOC has taught me that attention to detail, and paying attention to your surroundings is vital,” said Francesco Carr, USNSCC Staff Cadet. “I was taught so many valuable lessons when I went through NSWOC that I felt obligated as a staff cadet to pass them onto future classes for the success of the cadets and program.”



On June 21, the Sea Cadets and 13 NSWOC select program cadets took part in mentorship and group physical training exercise at Ocean View Beach in Norfolk, Virginia. The Sea Cadets worked in teams to complete various activities during training such as carrying boats and lifting logs.



On June 22, the Sea Cadets attended their final event of the week, Naval Special Warfare capabilities exercise onboard JEB Little Creek-Fort Story.



Ten of 12 Sea Cadets passed NSWOC and graduated, which allows them to move forward to the NSWOC select course. On June 23, a graduation ceremony was held for the Sea Cadets at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3160. The NSWOC Sea Cadets that did not pass returned home to continue preparation and training and the ten new NSWOC select program Cadets remained to complete their second week of training.

