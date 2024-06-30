Corps reopens Minneapolis locks and dams

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam 1, in Minneapolis, are open to all traffic, including recreational traffic.



Both locks were previously closed due to high water flows and unsafe conditions.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



