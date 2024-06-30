Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps reopens Minneapolis locks and dams

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and Lock and Dam 1, in Minneapolis, are open to all traffic, including recreational traffic.

    Both locks were previously closed due to high water flows and unsafe conditions.

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    This work, Corps reopens Minneapolis locks and dams, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    locks and dams

