Marine Safety Unit Toledo holds change-of-command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt Cmdr. Ryan Mitchell shakes hands with Cmdr. Patrick Brown during a change-of-command ceremony July 3, 2024 in Toledo, Ohio. Mitchell relieved Brown as commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Toledo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kyle Rivera)

TOLEDO, Oh. — Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Mitchell relieved Cmdr. Patrick Brown as Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Toledo during a change-of-command ceremony on Wednesday, July 3.



Capt. Richard Armstrong, Commander, Sector Detroit, presided over the ceremony.



Cmdr. Brown will report to Coast Guard Headquarters, in Washington D.C. where he will take over as the Flag State Control Division Chief.



Lt. Cmdr. Mitchell entered the Coast Guard through the Direct Commission Officer Maritime Graduate Program in 2013. His previous assignments include Marine Safety Unit Texas City Vessel Inspections Department, Facilities Division Chief for Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur, Marine Safety Detachment Supervisor for MSD Cape Cod, and most recently served as the Direct Commission Officer Course Chief at the Coast Guard’s Leadership Development Center.



Marine Safety Unit Toledo is responsible for marine safety and security in both Ohio and Michigan with 214 miles of coastline, over 100 miles of sensitive wetland and wildlife refuges, resort islands, one of the world’s largest freshwater fisheries, and an international maritime border with Canada. The team at Marine Safety Unit Toledo is comprised of a dedicated work force of 14 Active Duty, 5 Reserve, and 3 civilian personnel. The unit annually conducts over 300 inspections & marine casualty investigations of U.S. and foreign vessels, regulates 2 nuclear power plants as well as 34 waterfront facilities supporting the safe transport of 3 million passengers and 6 million tons of cargo.



The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations at the unit.



For additional information, contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234.



-USCG-