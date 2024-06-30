USS James E. Williams hosts Virtual Reality-Based Suicide and Sexual Assault Prevention Courses

U.S. Navy story by Lt. Haley Moffat and Lt.j.g. Blaise De Oliveira



NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) recently conducted virtual reality (VR)-based training as part of the U.S. Navy’s focus on Sailor resiliency and readiness.



Last month, James E. Williams leadership delivered safeTALK and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) training via VR headsets to Sailors across all divisions and all newly reported Sailors as part of the ship’s indoctrination program.



The acronym “SAFE” in the program’s name stands for “Suicide Alertness for Everyone,” as the acronym “TALK” stands for the steps to take in response to recognizing signs of suicidal ideations: Tell, Ask, Listen, and Keepsafe.

Sailors assigned to James E. Williams found that the new training experience was an extremely effective training opportunity.



“The training was very immersive, and a lot more ‘real’ than I was honestly prepared for, which is good,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Linsey Brewer. “I felt the training did a fantastic job at putting everyone in the shoes and headspace of someone who has the power and responsibility to help a shipmate in need.”



“This training grabbed everyone’s attention and got us all engaged with it,” said Gas Turbine System Technician 3rd Class Sheavonne Pearson. “It should be offered in every community.”



This pilot program for virtual reality-based training for suicide prevention and SAPR allowed Jame E. Williams Sailors to learn in real time scenario-based training on a VR platform, exercising intervention skills, practicing victim advocacy, and reporting protocols.



“The suicide prevention and SAPR trainings were the most engaging and realistic we’ve ever had,” said Gas Turbine System Technician 2nd Class Syron Peralta. “The VR environment develops more situational awareness and self-confidence via real-time interaction. When you respond to a virtual experience, you’re more prepared to do the right thing in the real world.”



James E. Williams returned from an eight-month deployment in July 2023, and began a two-year maintenance availability in the spring of 2024.



“We put over 100 Sailors through the safeTALK suicide alertness workshop since entering the shipyard,” said Chaplain Hayley Moffatt. “The feedback has been unanimous that our safeTALK attendees are now confident to notice and take necessary action when suicide might be on someone’s mind. The VR capitalizes on our classroom learning, getting participants even closer to applying their skills in reality.”



The U.S. Navy is committed to creating a culture of connectedness that is important to bolster resilience & readiness among its Sailors and Marines.



For those interested in attending a safeTALK or ASIST workshop, they can contact their unit chaplain.

If you are in a crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.



More resources for suicide prevention can be found at the following links:

Navy Suicide Prevention

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Suicide-Prevention/



Marine Corps Suicide Prevention https://www.manpower.usmc.mil/webcenter/portal/BehavioralProgramsBranch/pages_behavioralprogramsbranch/suicidepreventioncapability



Navy Mental Health Playbook

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Leaders-Toolkit/Mental-Health-Playbook/

