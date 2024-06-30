Honoring Military Spouses: Past, Present, and Future

Courtesy Photo | Sybil Stockdale, a military spouse whose husband was taken as a Prisoner of War (POW)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sybil Stockdale, a military spouse whose husband was taken as a Prisoner of War (POW) during the Vietnam conflict, stands next to a memorial sculpture depicting herself and three other military spouses during a memorial dedication ceremony in Coronado, Calif., June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, the sculpture was dedicated to honor past, present, and future military spouses. (Photo courtesy of the League of Wives). see less | View Image Page

CORODADO, Calif. – The League of Wives, a certified 501(c) (3) aimed at advocating for military families, dedicated a memorial to honor the accomplishments and community service of military spouses at a ceremony in Coronado, Calif., June 21, 2024. The memorial dedication ceremony paid homage to Sybil Stockdale, a military spouse whose husband was taken as a Prisoner of War (POW) during the Vietnam conflict, and all military spouses who have supported their families while their husbands were overseas.





“It is my great honor to recognize these ‘foremothers’ of military family advocacy. Though they did not set out to transform the role of the military spouse on a broad level, their brave actions left the military families who followed in their footsteps a powerful legacy.” Stated Christina Bagaglio, League of Wives Co-Chair and Navy veteran and spouse.





The League of Wives dedicated the memorial statue to stand as a symbol for the work that military spouses have done “behind the scenes” throughout history. The memorial statue was crafted by artists Christopher Slatoff and Elisabeth Frederickson Pollnow and is a 360-degree, life sized bronze sculpture featuring Mrs. Stockdale and three other unidentifiable women. The unidentifiable women depicted in the statue symbolize the history of military spouses and stand next to a gap that represents a place for the accomplishments of future spouses.



The City of Coronado worked hand-in-hand with the League of Wives over the course of multiple years to make the memorial a reality.





“This sculpture represents the fact that the military family and the military spouse serve too. They’re part of the whole military experience.” Said Mrs. Stockdale.





Today, the Southern California and Camp Pendleton community are committed to honoring past, present, and future military spouses through spousal appreciation events, support groups, advocacy, and programs aimed at helping military spouses through their military service. Camp Pendleton hosts a robust family advocacy program that provides personalized care, catering to the unique needs of military spouses, regardless of age or status. The Camp Pendleton Family Advocacy program may be reached at (760) 725-9051 for support.