Exchange Kicks Off Back-To-School With Extra Savings

DALLAS — Military families can earn an A+ in savings with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s exclusive deals and offers on school supplies, clothing, electronics and more at PXs, BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com during the back-to-school shopping season.



Authorized shoppers—including Veterans and Department of Defense civilians—can check off shopping lists to fit any budget with Exchange resources and offers including:



• Weekly sales promotions: Through Aug. 31, shoppers can stack their savings with weekly deals on backpacks, electronics, dorm essentials, clothing and more, including an additional savings of up to 40% on select school supplies. All weekly promotions can be found at shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads each Friday at 12:01 a.m. Central.



• MILITARY STAR® savings: Aug. 2 to 4, cardmembers can save an extra 10% off Simply Perfect branded products, stationery school supplies and backpacks. From Aug. 23 to 29, cardmembers receive 0% interest and zero payments for six months on HP electronic purchases of $399 or more. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



• More points, more rewards: Earn triple points on all MILITARY STAR purchases on July 13. Cardmembers also receive four points for every dollar spent at Express stores each Friday in August.



• Double discounts: Military shoppers in states with sales-tax-free holidays can save on eligible purchases at Exchanges with a discount equal to their state’s sales tax rate during their tax-free holiday weekend.



• Military-exclusive pricing: Shoppers can build back-to-school wardrobes with an additional savings of up to 40% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on family clothing and shoes brands including Old Navy, Levi’s, Nike, Vans, Asics, New Balance and more. Great men’s and women’s brands from American Eagle, On Running, Hey Dude and Birkenstock. From Aug. 9 to 11 and Aug. 16 to 18, MILITARY STAR cardmembers will receive an additional 10% off on children’s clothing, shoes and accessories purchases.



• Buy online, pick up in store services and online shopping: Shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can use the buy online, pick up in-store service on their back-to-school orders. MILITARY STAR card purchases are eligible for free standard shipping for online orders.



“The Exchange is dedicated to helping military families save more this back-to-school season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Every military family can easily check off school supply lists, no matter the budget, at their local PX or BX—always tax-free.”



Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with Common Access Card and honorably discharged Veterans can shop the deals, too. Veterans can find out more about the shopping benefit at https://aafes.media/vets. DoD civilians learn more at https://aafes.media/cacbenefits. MILITARY STAR rewards exclude Military Clothing plan.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



