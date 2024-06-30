Fort Buchanan team member retires after 44 years of service to the nation

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Members of the installation community gathered at the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) headquarters on Jun.28 to participate in the retirement ceremony of Pedro Lopez Vicens, contractor officer representative.



Lopez Vicens has been instrumental in overseeing and managing government contracts at the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. His role has been crucial in ensuring compliance, quality, safety, and performance, and he has served as a vital liaison between the contractors and the federal government.



"Everybody who came in to work at DPW in the 80s is now gone. I'm the last one. Today, I'm closing 44 years of serving on this great organization. The Army's saying of 'soldiers never die' is true," said an emotional Lopez Vicens.



Col. Charles N. Moulton, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, CSM of Fort Buchanan, and Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, also participated in the ceremony.



"Wow, forty-four years! Pedro has been so lucky to do something like that, be around people you care for, and work with professionals and friends who have become part of your family. We appreciate everything you've done for us," said Moulton.



For the DPW members, working alongside Lopez Vicens has been a privilege.



"One of the things that I always appreciate about Pedro is how he shares his knowledge. Few people can do that, and he is one of those persons who shares his knowledge selflessly. Pedro, we will miss you a lot," said Jonathan Roman Salas, chief of the DPW's business operations and integration division.



During the ceremony, Lopez Vicens, who started his career on March 20, 1980, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service, a Certificate of Appreciation, a Certificate of Retirement, a Certificate for 44 years of loyal service, and a Coin for Excellence, all of which underscore his unwavering dedication and commitment to Fort Buchanan.



Lopez Vicens' retirement indicates how the U.S. Army has provided professional opportunities to thousands of local citizens in Puerto Rico and Fort Buchanan's focus on becoming a vibrant and adaptable community where people work and live.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

