Beaufort SC- Capt. Tracy R. Isaac assumed leadership of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort, and Naval Hospital (NH) Beaufort from Capt. Chad E. Roe during a Change of Command ceremony, June 27, 2024.



Rear Adm Matthew Case, Commander Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, presided over NMRTC Beaufort’s change of command. Command Master Chief Joseph D. Matthews, served as master of ceremonies.



Case spoke about the history and enduring mission of this great command; he made mention that the hospital just recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. Case stated, “the importance of maintaining a robust military medical force, this command has stood ready serving as a force generating for the Marine Corps, training medical personnel for the fight and taking care of those who serve, served, and families throughout the Low country.”



Case remarked on Capt. Roe’s “two years of extraordinary leadership and unparalleled dedication to mission accomplishment providing healthcare support for Marines, as well as maintaining readiness above 97percent for base personnel and graduating Marines.”



Case also remarked on how Roe “led his team to streamline the recruit readiness, resulting in a 30 percent time reduction of processing while successfully transitioning 31,000 beneficiaries to our new electronic health records.”



Roe recognized his family for the support they have offered him over the years to help him be able to support a command in the way he does. He also took a minute to thank all the community partners that are instrumental in the success of the command.



“It has been a profound honor to have the opportunity to serve in role that is much larger than yourself, it comes together as a team,” said Roe.



Roe stated, “We have navigated through a lot of changes over the years.” During Roe’s time at NMRTC Beaufort there were many military health system changes, to include the transition to Defense Health Agency (DHA) as well as the transition to MHS Genesis.



“We celebrate history here at this command, recently celebrating our 75th anniversary. Today we celebrate again by welcoming CAPT. Tracy Isaac into this role as Commanding Officer,” said Roe.



“Tracy, your reputation for excellence and your dedication to service are well known. Your leadership will without doubt guide NH Beaufort, NSF Beaufort, and NMRTC Beaufort to new heights. I have every confidence in your ability to lead this exceptional team and continue our mission with distinction, and I know this team will give you their very best just as they did with me,” stated Roe.



Roe, a native of Anderson, Indiana, is a Medical Service Corps Officer. During the ceremony he was awarded the Legion of Merit Award for exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of outstanding service while serving as Commanding Officer. Roe’s next assignment will be to serve as the Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.



Isaac, a native of New York, New York, previously served as the Executive Officer of Navy Medicine Operational Training Command in Pensacola, Florida. She was commissioned in 2001.



Issac spoke about her mentors and how they contributed to her success and contributions to her success. “To the Sailors and civilian staff, I am honored and humbled as absorb the full responsibilities, your contributions are invaluable ensuring health, wellness, and safety and braveness in the Navy Marine Corps warfighter and families. We will continue or partnership with Beaufort and Port Royal communities as well as Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to support our Chief of Naval Operations.”



Naval Hospital Beaufort provides safe and efficient health care for the Marine Recruits at Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, their garrisons, active-duty staff, their families, and retirees in the Beaufort area. Their “no fail mission” to support Marine Recruits has demanded the innovation, support, and commitment of the Navy and Marine partnership.

