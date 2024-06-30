Army Reserve Ambassador for Pennsylvania receives public service decoration

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Robert F. Pleczkowski of Pennsylvania received the Patriotic Public Service Award June 13 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.



The award, which stated that Pleczkowski’s “remarkable voluntary efforts exemplify outstanding public service and enhanced the awareness and understanding of the vital role of the Army Reserve,” was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, 99th RD commanding general.



Pleczkowski is a clergyman and certified psychologist. He holds a masters of divinity degree from Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary and a bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University. He is a member of the Reserve Officers Association, Military Officers Association of America, Association of the United States Army, Military Chaplains Association, 1st Cavalry Division Association, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Pleczkowski retired from the Army in 2020 as a brigadier general. His key assignments include Army Reserve deputy chief of chaplains, director of Reserve Component Integration for the Office of the Chief of Chaplains, and command chaplain for U.S. Army Reserve Command. He was deployed as Joint Logistics Command -180 chaplain to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. He holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.



Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.

