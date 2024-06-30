124th Military Personnel Flight – keeping the 124FW mission-ready

Photo By Maj. Bonnie Blakely | Ms. Heather Bell, Installation Personnel Readiness for the 124th Fighter Wing, answers...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Bonnie Blakely | Ms. Heather Bell, Installation Personnel Readiness for the 124th Fighter Wing, answers questions from a wing member as they were out processing, Gowen Field, Idaho, June 9, 2024. The IPR manages all deployments for the wing and is one component of the 124th Military Personnel Flight, which provides essential administrative support to Airmen and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Bonnie Blakely) see less | View Image Page

From jets in the sky to boots on the ground, taking an oath or retiring from military service – none of these things would be possible in the Idaho Air National Guard without a lot of work behind the scenes. Enter the 124th Force Support Squadron.



Within FSS, the 124th Military Personnel Flight provides essential administrative support to Airmen and their dependents.



Expecting Airmen to be mission ready not only means that they are competent in their career fields, but that they also have their personal records up-to-date, which determines if they are qualified to deploy when called upon.



“The behind the scenes process is intensive,” said Tech. Sgt. Madison Wiberg, 124th MPF, “If it does take a long time, that's because we're ensuring that every section of your paperwork and all of the updating processes are done correctly.”



The MPF offers a wide range of services from in-processing to retirement. Some of the core functions include:

– Customer Service: General inquiries, Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), ID cards, and Common Access Card issuance

– Career Development: Reenlistments, promotions, awards/decorations, and evaluations

– Force Management: Accessions, retirement, separations, and records management

– Personnel Systems Management (PSM): manages all Personnel programs and quality assurance

– Installations Personnel Management (IPR): Manages all deployments



Throughout an Airman’s military career, the MPF is a one-stop-shop for admin needs.



“Everyone in the office works so hard,” said Wiberg. “They are there day in and day out. They are putting in so much time to make sure that these things are getting done for the members.”



Wiberg helps with manpower, data integrity and quality assurance. She will receive a list of data errors to fix, which often includes discrepancies in marital status or misspelled names. While those may seem like minor details, they can delay the process of multiple admin systems.



“Ensuring that our databases are accurate helps ensure that the rest of the base can come out and do their job,” said Wiberg.



Without FSS, and without the correct information, people can’t get paid or even get out the door to deploy, Wiberg said.



“From start to finish, we call everything ‘cradle to the grave’ in personnel,” said Ms. Heather Bell, Installation Personnel Readiness for the 124th Fighter Wing.



In the context of a deployment cycle, IPR helps from the “cradle” of the official deployment tasking from higher headquarters, then ensures that unit members are being tasked in the right positions to get them orders and deployed properly. Then when members return home and complete a DD214, that represents the “grave” as their deployment comes to an end, Bell said.



“My big picture is deploying people for the fight,” said Bell. “I get to see my efforts in that I get people down range. I feel like that's rewarding for me; if I do my job correctly, then the mission is successful.”



Members are encouraged to take control of their career and regularly check their individual Personal Records Display Application and point credit summary.



“We're all very much willing and wanting to help out,” said Bell. “If something doesn't feel right, just ask us. If members have questions or just want some general knowledge, any one of us will sit down and help you.”



Without FSS and the MPF, Airmen wouldn’t receive pay and benefits or even have ID cards to get on base or gain computer access. The work of personnelists may often be taken for granted, but they truly are the force that keeps Airmen mission ready by ensuring that paperwork and records are accurate and current.



“We have to support the rest of the base so that they can go out and support our bigger military and the bigger mission,” said Wiberg.