Corps of Engineers extends operating hours of Calcasieu River Saltwater Barrier for July 4th holiday

The Calcasieu River Saltwater Barrier will have extended operating hours for the July 4, 2024 holiday, operating from 6:00 a.m. to midnight that day.



The boat launch at the CRSWB will be open for use during this time with the same operating hours as the structure.



The CRSWB and boat launch will then resume their normal operating hours of 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. beginning July 5, 2024.

