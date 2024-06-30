Kentucky National Guard CERF-P Conducts Joint Training with Georgia National Guard's HRF

FORT STEWART, G.A. - Three years ago, an EF4 tornado struck the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, reducing countless homes and businesses to rubble. The local community was devastated as the tornado tore through, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The Kentucky National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P) was among the first to respond.



“When the CERF-P responded to the tornadoes in western Kentucky... We conducted search and extraction, stood by for emergency decon, and assisted the community. And that’s my favorite part of it — giving back to the community I’ve lived in my entire life,” said Sgt. Michael Martin of the 299th Chemical Company.



During the storms, the tornado destroyed a candle factory storing hazardous materials, trapping over one hundred workers in the rubble. The CERF-P swiftly responded to assist local first responders, aiding in mitigating the hazard, rescuing trapped survivors, and providing life-saving medical attention.



“The CERF-P provides vital emergency management capabilities not only for Kentucky but for the entire nation,” said Col. Brandye Williams, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander. “The soldiers here - they care. When they are called upon to respond to the state, region, or the nation, they’re confident in their skill sets and their equipment to actually go out and do the job.



The CERF-P is a joint-force organization dedicated to providing world class intervention in cases of CBRNE attacks in the United States. CERF-P teams across the country consist of a diverse range of servicemembers, including CBRN specialists, paramedics, search-and-rescue specialists, signal and cyber specialists, engineers, and more. These teams unite during crises to support local first-responders and supplement state and federal emergency resources.



The Kentucky National Guard’s CERF-P consists of Soldiers from the 299th Chemical Company, the 301st Chemical Company, 103rd Chemical Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and Airmen from the 123rd Air Wing, who form the CERF-P’s Medical Element, the CERF-P’s Join Information Site Communication Capability (JISCC), and the CERF-P’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT). Together, they combine their capabilities to create a comprehensive support package in the event of a disaster. Within each FEMA region, a number of states provide a CERF-P in support of the homeland. The CERF-Ps fall under the leadership of a HRF - a Homeland Response Force. Though organized by national regions established by FEMA, the CERF-P is an element of the National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security.



“The HRF is like the Brigade element that leads and manages the CERF-Ps within their region,” said Sgt. Maj. Patrick Lyons, Operations NCO and NCOIC of Region 4’s HRF. “We are an additional resource to them whenever they need it, managing logistics, providing equipment, and giving additional manpower when the CERF-Ps have need, in order to help mitigate pain and suffering on the population.”



For the first time, the KYNG’s CERF-P is training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, with Region 4’s HRF, training on their ability to respond to radiological disasters while serving the Commonwealth. As part of the training exercise, the HRF has integrated personnel from the HRF’s Casualty Assistance Support Element (CASE) to familiarize Kentucky CERF-P personnel with the HRF CASE and vice-versa.



“This training exercise specifically focused on our ability to respond to a radiological threat,” said Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune-Holbrook, KYNG CERF-P Commander. Lt. Col. Boriboune-Holbrook has spent her entire career as an officer specializing in CBRN. As the CERF-P’s commander, she’s an incredibly knowledgeable, hard-working, and passionate leader. “No matter how hot it was or how hard the work was today, these soldiers never stopped being motivated. They knew what they had to do to succeed and it showed.”



Performing such critical training of this scope and scale enables the CERF-P to maintain proficiency in their specialties and train their soldiers and airmen how to master their craft as CERF-P responders. By working together as a single team, they form one of the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s most expert organizations.



"Seeing the soldiers go out in the heat and do their job is impressive," said 149th MEB Command Sergeant Major Aaron Lester. "It's great knowing these soldiers can provide the Guard with the capability of responding to domestic emergencies. Kentucky is in good hands."



Kentucky’s CERF-P falls under the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), working hard in peacetime to ensure the safety of our state’s citizens, and in wartime to share their expertise to counter CBRNE threats on the battlefield.



At the end of the exercise, spirits were high between the ranks, satisfied by a job well done to serve their home communities.



“I love the physicality of this training. I feel that as a CBRN Specialist, I get both aspects of being knowledgeable, but I’m not just sitting behind a desk. I get to go out and save lives in a manner that I can see the work that I’m doing to help others and how it affects them in that immediate moment,” said Pfc. Jason Robinson of the 299th Chemical Company. Robinson moved to Kentucky from Detroit to pursue education, finding a deep passion in service to his community through the KYNG. He hopes to pursue a civilian career as a firefighter.



“I like professions that consistently encourage me to challenge myself. I like professions where I can help others, and where my work is valuable.”

