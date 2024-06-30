Corps of Engineers’ drainage project nears completion at Fort Pulaski

Photo By Cheri Dragos-Pritchard | Shauna Stotler, USACE, Savannah District, Reimbursable Programs, Interagency and...... read more read more Photo By Cheri Dragos-Pritchard | Shauna Stotler, USACE, Savannah District, Reimbursable Programs, Interagency and International Services-Environmental Program manager and contracting officer’s representative, sits atop the culvert pipe where a barrier or drainage pipe flap will be installed at the pipe opening (where the plug is shown in the photo) to help against saline incursion. This flap works much like a toilet bowl system. It will raise when water is at the back of the flap, allowing excess water to drain off the island and stay closed when water is at the front of the flap, preventing saltwater from entering the pipe from the front side. see less | View Image Page

Situated on Cockspur Island at the mouth of the Savannah River, and designated a national monument in 1924, Fort Pulaski has suffered extensive flooding due to storms and heavy rain over the years, which prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, and the National Park Service to collaborate and find a way to manage drainage of the excess water.



Records indicate it took 18 years to build Fort Pulaski, and after the civil war ended in 1865, the Army Corps of Engineers began modernizing the fort, but had to stop in 1872 when it was determined masonry fortifications were obsolete and construction on all forts was ceased. Now, the Army Corps of Engineers is back at Fort Pulaski, but this time they have embarked on a project to help maintain the fort’s infrastructure as well as the environmental resilience of the island.



The National Park Service and the Army Corps of Engineers took a holistic approach when evaluating what was needed, and due to limited funding, they had to determine what would have the biggest impact on the flooding, and the agreed, that was Ditch No. 5.



"Our goal with the Ditch No. 5 project is not only to address immediate infrastructure needs, but also to safeguard Fort Pulaski’s natural environment for future generations,” said Shauna Stotler, USACE, Savannah District, Reimbursable Programs, Interagency and International Services-Environmental Program manager and contracting officer’s representative. “By integrating innovative engineering solutions with proactive maintenance planning, we are enhancing the fort's resilience to environmental stressors."



Stotler went on to explain, while this project will resolve the drainage issue associated with ditch number five, ongoing maintenance is required for it and other drainage ditches around Fort Pulaski. This maintenance is necessary to prevent clogging from plant overgrowth and sediment accumulation, which could lead to water stagnation, tree mortality, and extensive flooding during heavy rainfall or storms across the island.



Key factors considered by the Corps of Engineers in this endeavor include:



Environmental Impact Assessment: Prior to commencing the project, thorough environmental impact assessments were conducted to evaluate potential ecological consequences and minimize adverse effects on sensitive habitats and wildlife. Measures were implemented to mitigate oversaturation of native trees and other vegetation with saltwater.



Historical Preservation: Designated as a National Monument, preserving Fort Pulaski’s historical integrity was paramount. Prior to excavation, studies were completed to determine the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to sustain this historic site for future generation’s enjoyment and education.



Erosion Control: Coastal erosion poses a significant threat to the fort's structural stability. Therefore, the engineering team focused on designing drainage solutions that not only manage water flow but also mitigate erosion, thereby protecting the fort's foundation and surrounding landscape.



Ecological Impact: Recognizing the sensitivity of the island's ecosystem, environmental assessments were conducted to minimize disruption to wildlife habitats and fragile marshlands. The project incorporated measures to enhance biodiversity and promote the flourishing of indigenous flora and fauna.



Saltwater Intrusion: With its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Fort Pulaski faces the constant threat of saltwater intrusion, which can degrade soil quality and compromise freshwater sources. To mitigate this risk, the project incorporates measures to reinforce intrusion of saltwater. A barrier or drainage pipe flap will be installed at the culvert pipe opening to help against saline incursion. This flap works much like a toilet bowl system. It will raise when water is at the back of the flap, allowing excess water to drain off the island and stay closed when water is at the front of the flap, preventing saltwater from entering the pipe from the front side.



Water Saturation and Drainage: The low-lying topography of Fort Pulaski makes it susceptible to water saturation, especially during periods of heavy rainfall or storm surges. To combat this, the Army Corps of Engineers has removed overgrowth of trees and plants as well as excess sediment from one ditch that is a part of the island’s drainage system designed to efficiently channel excess water away from vulnerable areas, preventing flooding, saltwater intrusion and minimizing soil erosion.



Future Maintenance Planning: Recognizing the importance of long-term sustainability, the Army Corps of Engineers has developed and shared a comprehensive maintenance plan with the National Park Service to ensure the continued effectiveness of the drainage infrastructure. This plan includes regular inspections, routine maintenance activities, and provisions for adaptive management in response to evolving environmental conditions.



“As work on the project comes to completion, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and historic preservation, said Stotler. “We will continue to work with the National Park Service, providing engineering recommendations for management of the other drainage ditches when needed.”



The final step in completing the project is the installation of a flap at the mouth of the drainage ditch culvert pipe. Once installed, the ditch will be fully operational and is designed to help resolve some of the excessive flooding issues caused by poor drainage.