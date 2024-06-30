RSO takes children under the sea for Vacation Bible School

Courtesy Photo | Children who participated in Vacation Bible School hosted June 24-28 by Joint Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Children who participated in Vacation Bible School hosted June 24-28 by Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Religious Services Office at Memorial Chapel pose for a group photo. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA. – The Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Religious Support Office took children on a “Scuba” adventure June 24-28 for Vacation Bible School at Memorial Chapel.

The theme this year, “Scuba,” took children on an undersea adventure with story time, recreation activities and science-based lessons to help them discover what it might be like living under the sea while taking a deep dive into scripture and immersing the children in the word of God.

Among the activities during this year’s VBS, children learned the story of Jonah and the Whale and about the buoyancy of fresh water versus salt water, and they ran a sack rack to test whether they were faster as humans or fish.

“Vacation Bible School brings children closer to Christ for those who know about the Word and those who don’t,” said Pam Douglas, a VBS volunteer and member of the JBM-HH Gospel service.

The joint base hosts VBS during the last full week in June every year. The theme for 2025, “True North,” will be June 23-27 and take children on an Alaskan adventure where they will learn to lean on Jesus as a true friend. Registration for the next VBS will begin in late May 2025.

Douglas said she would love to see more volunteers and parents getting involved when VBS rolls around again next year.

VBS is open to children of Department of Defense identification card holders who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade.

“We definitely would love to see more children,” she said. “And from 9:30 a.m. to noon during the summer, it gives them a place to go and express themselves and learn more about God and what we have to offer here.”