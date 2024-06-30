US, Colombian navy conduct bilateral exercises

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2024) – The George Washington Carrier Strike Group, and Colombian navy and air force concluded a series of bilateral exercises as a part of Southern Seas 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean June 30.



GWCSG assets and Colombian maritime forces conducted warfare area exercises, which included numerous ships and aircraft from both participating countries, to increase capabilities and enhance interoperability in the region.



The exercise included air power demonstrations, a leap frog demonstration, a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, and senior leader expert exchanges.



“Our countries have been able to go far together because of the relationship that we have been we able to build over the histories of our nations,” said Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10. “Enduring relationships matter because we are able to build capability, capacity, but most importantly friendship. It has been an absolute pleasure to operate with you, and especially to have you onboard to break bread with you and get to learn a little bit about each and every one of you.”



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) hosted General Laura J. Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command, as well as Colombian senior military and civilian leaders for a reception. This provided the opportunity for senior leaders to engage in key discussions with George Washington, CSG 10, and Carrier Air Wing 7 leadership about the enduring friendship, partnership, and solidarity the Southern Seas deployment builds within the Americas.



“This exercise marks the third time the USS George Washington participated in Southern Seas,” said Vice Adm. Juan Ricardo Rozo, Second Commander of Colombian Navy. “It serves as not only a great opportunity for our partners who are friends with the United States, but for all of the countries within the South American region who participated in Southern Seas.”



Colombian civilian and military leaders experienced flight operations, observed routine carrier operations, and engaged with Sailors. Visitors toured various spaces across the ship including the flight deck, bridge, and hangar bay.



“I want to thank our USS George Washington team for the excellent opportunity we’ve had to bring our Colombians partners to work, train, and exercise together,” said Francisco L. Palmieri, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Colombia.



GWCSG consists of George Washington, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthal (T-AO-189), and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 composed of "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, "Sun Kings" of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 116, "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, and “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5.



George Washington is deployed with Porter, Sampson, and John Lenthal as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation.

