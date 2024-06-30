Celebrate Safely: Essential Tips for the 4th of July

Photo By Stacey Reese | Statistics show that personal flotation devices help save lives. Life jackets are the...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Statistics show that personal flotation devices help save lives. Life jackets are the first defense against drowning and are essential to staying safe when on or near the water. The life jacket loaner board program allows visitors to borrow a life jacket while visiting one of our lakes and return it when they leave for the day, allowing people to enjoy their time on the lake while recreating safely. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — The 4th of July is a time for fireworks, cookouts, and enjoying the great outdoors, especially at lakes and parks.



While fireworks are not allowed on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property, the focus on safety applies everywhere.



“The Tulsa District hosts more than twenty-two million visitors each year,” said Hutch Todd, Keystone Lake assistant manager. “Each year some of those people lose their lives, so using caution while you recreate is extremely important.”



Whether you plan to use fireworks or spend time camping and swimming, here are some essential safety tips and statistics to ensure a fun and accident-free holiday.



Fireworks Safety



Fireworks are a staple of Independence Day celebrations but can also be dangerous if not handled properly. Here are some essential safety tips to follow:



• Keep Fireworks Away from Children: Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should only use them under close adult supervision.

• Avoid Impairment: Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

• Protective Gear: Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

• Handling and Lighting: Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands or light them indoors. Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable materials.

• Safe Practices: Never point or throw fireworks at another person; only light one device at a time. Maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• Proper Disposal: Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding and keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish malfunctioning devices.

• Legal Compliance: Never use illegal fireworks.



Every year, thousands of people require medical treatment for fireworks-related injuries, many of which are children and young adults. These incidents are often due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade or illegal fireworks. Even small firecrackers and sparklers can cause significant injuries. Additionally, fireworks start an average of 19,000 fires each year.



Camping Safety

Camping is a popular 4th of July activity. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, consider these tips:



• First Aid: Always bring a first aid kit for minor injuries like cuts, scrapes, or stings.

• Weather Awareness: Stay informed about weather conditions.

• Fire Safety: Only build fires in designated fire rings and never leave them unattended.

• Trash Disposal: Dispose of trash properly to protect wildlife.

• Natural Hazards: Be aware of potential encounters with ticks, mosquitoes, and poison ivy.

Boating Safety



• Be attentive: Inattentive boating is the leading cause of boating accidents.

• Know the rules: Obey all navigation rules established in your state.

• Pay attention: Be a defensive boater.

• Buoys: Pay attention to and follow all regulatory buoys.

• Alcohol: Do not mix alcohol and boating.





Sunburn and Heat



• Sunscreen: Wear sunscreen and remember to reapply throughout the day.

• Other protective measures: Add a wide-brimmed hat and consider protective clothing.

• Shade: Seek shade during the hottest part of the day.

• Hydration: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and energy drinks.



Water Safety



Water safety is paramount when visiting our projects:



• Swim with a Buddy: Never swim alone. Always have a swim buddy.

• Child Supervision: Designate a water watcher—an adult responsible for supervising children in the water without distractions.

• Permission to Swim: Teach children to always ask for permission before entering the water so adults can ensure they are supervised.

• Life Jackets: Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on or near the water.

• Avoid Alcohol: Drinking and water activities don't mix. Always stay sober around water.





“You and those with you should wear the right fit and type of life jacket,” said Todd. “Of the total drownings at Corps lakes, ninety percent of them were not wearing a life jacket.”



By following these safety tips, you can help prevent accidents and ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable 4th of July. Celebrate responsibly and make this Independence Day memorable for all the right reasons.