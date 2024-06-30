NAVSCIATTS Graduates Semester 24-2 Strategic Leaders Course

Photo By 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Senior level officers participating in the Naval Small...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Senior level officers participating in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) make final preparations for their final strategy brief. SLIC is a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders and government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. Strategic Leaders are introduced to methods and processes for design and systems thinking, and public interest communications, and receive instructions from professionals who currently use these methodologies and processes in the public and private sectors. NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon Mock) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) recently graduated its Semester 24-2 Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club in Waveland, Miss.



The current iteration featured senior military and government officials from Colombia, Central African Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Hungary, Iraq, Jamaica, Lebanon, Malawi, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Thailand, and Uruguay.



The ceremony featured remarks from Harry Thomas, a current senior fellow at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and former U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe, the Philippines, and Bangladesh; and NAVSCIATTS' Cmdr. Robert LeClerc, who has spent the majority of his military career as a U.S. Navy SEAL.



In remarks to the graduating officers and guests in attendance, LeClerc recognized the strategic leaders for the dedication and for the diverse experiences they brought to the month-long course.



"Each of you bring unique perspectives and expertise to the table, enabling us to learn from one another and expand our collective knowledge base," he expressed. "By continuing to work together, we enhance the effectiveness of our global network of allies and partners, proving that we are stronger together."



SLIC is an in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders and government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. Strategic leaders are introduced to methods and processes for design and systems thinking, and public interest communications, and receive instructions from professionals who currently use these methodologies and processes in the public and private sectors. During the course, the students apply the aforementioned methodologies in hands-on exercises in various case studies and in a capstone exercise designed against a current strategic challenge relevant to student countries.



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, almost 14,000 partner nation security force professionals from 127 allies and partners have trained with this historic command.