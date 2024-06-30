AFRICOM Commander visits Somalia

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Marine Corps General Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Richard Riley, recently conducted high-level meetings with senior Somali government officials and international partners to discuss ongoing security efforts and future strategic initiatives, June 21-22, 2024.



Gen. Langley and Ambassador Riley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, and Chief of Defense Forces Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow. Discussions centered on the phased drawdown of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Somali National Army force enhancement programs, and upcoming operations.



In addition, General Langley engaged with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, and the acting AMISOM Force Commander, Major General Marius Ngendabanka. Talks focused on continued AMISOM support for SNA offensive capabilities, the ongoing drawdown process, and collaborative efforts to strengthen Somali security forces.



On the last day of the trip, General Langley and Sheri-Nouane Duncan-Jones, USAID Somalia Mission Director, met with USAID's implementing partners for the Transition Initiatives for Stabilization programs in Somalia. The delegation emphasized the critical role of interagency cooperation across Diplomacy, Development, and Defense, particularly in integrating stabilization efforts into military operations.



These meetings underscore AFRICOM's commitment to enhancing Somali security capabilities and fostering stability through comprehensive, coordinated approaches.



U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. Department of Defense geographic combatant commands, and is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, security cooperation, and crisis response on the African continent in support of U.S. interests and to promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.



The visit highlights U.S. Africa Command's 3D approach, which leverages diplomacy, development, and defense collaboration.



