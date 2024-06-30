AFCLC releases new “Introduction to India” course for App and myLearning

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently released its “Introduction to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently released its “Introduction to India” course on its free Culture Guide mobile app. see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently released its “Introduction to India” course on its free Culture Guide mobile app – one of 11 Department of the Air Force-certified courses available via the app and the myLearning platform.



These courses lay the groundwork for Airmen to follow through on efforts to integrate with allies and partners by providing the essential cultural and regional cues needed to engage the global landscape through collaboration, competition, and culture.



The “Introduction to India” course provides an in-depth look into the culture and customs of the Indian people, equipping service members with the cross-cultural skills and knowledge needed to efficiently facilitate bilateral engagements with the world’s largest democracy and a major defense partner of the U.S. India shares the U.S. vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“The release of this course reinforces our commitment to posture our Airmen to be ‘integrated-by-design’ with allies and partners across the global landscape,” AFCLC Director Howard Ward said. “Working seamlessly with our partners in India and other countries within the Indo-Pacific region is a critical component to enabling Agile Combat Employment and deterring aggression from our adversaries.”



This course also provides members of the Language Enabled Airman Program with additional cultural knowledge as they prepare to engage with Indian counterparts. These engagements will likely increase with the continuation of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). The Defense Department and the Indian Ministry of Defense are working to expand the strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation among government, businesses, and academic institutions.



In addition to the Introduction to India course, AFCLC hosts courses in Developing Cross-Cultural Competence, Developing Resilience to Misinformation/Disinformation, and introductory courses to Afghanistan, China, Russia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and the Philippines. The DCC course counts as credit toward the overall Cross-Cultural Communication Ready Training Area (RTA) requirements of the Ready Airman Training Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, cycle. The culture-specific courses on India, the Philippines, China, Russia, and other countries are provided as additional resources within that RTA.



The app hosts a video library of more than 100 videos frequently updated with educational content on various geopolitical topics and a database of Expeditionary Culture Field Guides for more than 80 countries.



Nearly 40,000 service members across all branches and civilians utilize the Culture Guide mobile app to increase cultural competence. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play and cleared for use on Department of Defense devices.