Passing the Torch: A New Chapter at Fort Liberty Garrison

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - On a vibrant morning at the Main Post flagpole and eternal flame on June 27, officials held a significant change of command ceremony as Col. John Wilcox stepped down as Garrison Commander after his successful two-year tenure. In his stead, Col. K. “Chad” Mixon assumed the helm, shouldering the responsibilities of leading Fort Liberty Garrison.



A Legacy of Leadership



During his time as Garrison Commander, Wilcox navigated challenges with unwavering dedication, ensuring the smooth operation of the garrison. His leadership style, marked by precision and empathy, has left an indelible mark on all who served under him.



Wilcox oversaw the historic redesignation of the base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty. His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the garrison's future.



“The redesignation from Fort Bragg to Liberty was certainly met with concern, but this community came together to find a name befitting heroes, history, and culture,” said the outgoing garrison commander, Wilcox. “Sunset Liberty March was put in place simultaneously to ensure that we always honor history and culture and commit never to forget the sacrifices made to our great nation.”



As Wilcox prepares to step down from his role, he will embark on his next assignment with the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida.



Stepping into New Shoes



As Mixon assumes command, the garrison braces for a transition that promises continuity alongside fresh perspectives. The ceremony symbolizes the change in leadership and embodies the garrison's enduring legacy of excellence.



“I pledge to ensure this installation has the resources and support needed for our military families to thrive,” said incoming garrison commander Mixon. “Their sacrifices are the backbone of our community and face unique challenges with strength and grace.”



Mixon is no stranger to Fort Liberty, as he is returning to the installation after attending the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. As a former enlisted infantryman, Mixon brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His previous assignments at Fort Liberty include serving with the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and Forces Command. His leadership skills and strategic vision make him well-suited to take on the responsibilities of Garrison Commander.



The Change of Command Ceremony



The Change of Command Ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the military. It signifies the transfer of authority from one commander to another. It is a formal event that highlights the continuity of leadership within the organization. During the ceremony, the outgoing commander passes the unit's colors to the incoming commander, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility. This moment is steeped in tradition and serves as a reminder of the dedication and sacrifice of military leaders.



“So, as we look to the future, I’m committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement,” said Mixon. “We will work together to address the challenges we face and seize all opportunities in my capability.”



As Col. John Wilcox passes the baton to Col. K. “Chad” Mixon, the Army Garrison stands poised at the threshold of a new chapter. The ceremony is a tribute to the dedication, leadership, and camaraderie that define the essence of military service. It is a moment that encapsulates the spirit of unity and resilience that binds the garrison together, ensuring its mission endures through the flow of change.



“What often goes unnoticed is that while our warfighters are preparing for the nation's needs, you [Garrison DOD Civilians] show up every single day and make certain that the lights are kept on at this installation,” said Wilcox. “Our children are enriched and protected; our roads are safe, and you continue to keep our community safe.”

