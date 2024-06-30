U.S. Naval Test Pilot School changes command

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | A C-12 Huron piloted by outgoing U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Commander Lt. Col. Aaron...... read more read more Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | A C-12 Huron piloted by outgoing U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Commander Lt. Col. Aaron Kia leads an F/A-18 Super Hornet piloted by incoming Commander Cmdr. Travis Hartman above school hangars during an airborne change of command ceremony. As Hartman took command, the F/A-18 Super Hornet he took the lead ahead of Kia’s C-12 before landing signifying the change in leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Cmdr. Travis Hartman took command of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) from Lt. Col. Aaron Kia during an airborne change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River on June 27.



Former USNTPS Commander Capt. Glenn Rioux, Military Director for Engineering at the Naval Air Systems Command, presided over the ceremony.



“We all know the documented attributes of your command, but those undocumented attributes stand out: courage, empowerment, resilience and effective communication,” said Rioux on Kia’s years at USNTPS. “Cmdr. Hartman, get ready for an amazing and humbling experience.”



The in-flight exchange took place with Hartman flying an F/A-18 Super Hornet and Kia in a C-12 Huron.



Hartman, who is the 52nd headmaster for the school, assumes command after serving as the USNTPS executive officer for the past 18 months.



“I am honored to be counted [as part of the test community] and commit to ‘embracing the orange’ to earn my place in this much-respected company,” said Hartman.



Hartman is originally from Missouri and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2005, and USNTPS in 2014 with Class 145. The tactical pilot began his flight test career with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23. In 2015, he earned a master’s degree in engineering science from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He served as department head with Strike Fighter Squadron 146 and deployed onboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) before returning to VX-23. In 2021, Hartman reported to the Program Executive Office for Tactical Aircraft Programs as deputy program manager for the Next Generation Air Dominance program (PMA-230). In 2022, he transitioned to USNTPS as executive officer.



“Command is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Kia. “It has been an honor to serve with [Hartman] and I’m excited to see you lead USNTPS into the future.”



Kia, originally from Hawaii, is an Army acquisition officer and the third Army commander in USNTPS history. The rotary pilot commissioned as second lieutenant Army Reserve Officer Training Corps’ Aviation Branch in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Southern California. He also graduated from USNTPS in 2014 with Class 145 and earned a master’s degree in engineering systems from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in 2016. Prior to coming to USNTPS, he was assigned to the Advanced Aviation Assessment program where he developed weapon systems for U.S. Special Operations Command. Kia moves on to the Program Executive Office for Aviation at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.



USNTPS is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing under Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The school trains the world’s finest developmental test pilots, flight officers, engineers, industry and foreign partners in full-spectrum test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems. USNTPS is forefront in development of modern test techniques and leads aviation in standardization of flight test. It is the only domestic source of rotary wing test pilots serving as dedicated test pilot school of the U.S. Army.