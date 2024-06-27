AFSBn-NEA welcomes Woodard, bids farewell to Reed, in change of command ceremony

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea – The Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia welcomed Lt. Col. Rosilyn Woodard and said goodbye to Lt. Col. Marissa Reed during a change of command ceremony here, June 25.



Woodard comes to AFSBn-NEA from Headquarters, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, Camp Henry, South Korea, where she served as brigade executive officer.



Reed’s next assignment is with U.S. Army G-4 (Logistics) at the Pentagon.



Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, who served as presiding officer of the ceremony and keynote speaker, praised Reed for her many attributes a leader.



“Lt. Col. Reed will be remembered as a resilient, hardworking, and compassionate leader respected by all. Marissa your dedication and growth as a leader has been truly remarkable. Your performance speaks volumes of your character,” Brown said. “It has been an honor to have you on our team and you will be deeply missed. Your legacy of excellence, resilience, and compassion will not be forgotten.”



Brown went on to welcome Woodard to her new position within the Powerhouse Brigade.



“As we bid farewell to one great leader, we're fortunate to gain another as we welcome Lt. Col. Rosilyn Woodard. It's not often that we have the privilege of seeing this transition from within our ranks. Rosilyn’s leadership in the past year as the brigade executive officer has been nothing short of excellent,” Brown said. “Her dedication, leadership and commitment to the mission are qualities that continue to inspire and drive our organization forward. We are confident that that under your leadership we will continue to excel and achieve new heights.”



Reed praised members of the Centurion Battalion for their dedication and accomplishments.



“This has been the most rewarding 24 months of my Army career. It is a bittersweet moment filled with a mix of emotions. I've had the honor and privilege to lead an extraordinary, diverse team,” Reed said. “Team, our mission is so pivotal and together we faced challenges, celebrated victories and grown both personally and professionally. Each of you have demonstrated the true meaning of dedication, perseverance, and teamwork. The meticulous planning, rigorous preparation and flawless execution have been the cornerstone of our approach by anticipating challenges, developing comprehensive strategies, and safety, as our number one priority. We have not only met but exceed those expectations.”



Woodard thanked Reed and expressed her commitment to the organization.



“First, I give honor to God for this opportunity to lead this prestigious organization. I'm 100 percent committed to you in this organization,” Woodard said. “Thank you to, Lt. Col. Reed and your family for your gracious hospitality during my transition to the battalion. Due to your legacy, I will continue to shift this pendulum in the right direction. Centurion 6 signing on the net.”



To view and download more photos of the ceremony (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums



To view and download the USAG-Daegu Visual Information Support Center video of the ceremony, go to the following link on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/929380/afsbn-nea-change-command-ceremony

