Denver Family Has Ashes of Vietnam Veteran Spread by U.S. Paratrooper Jumping From Military Aircraft

As Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Harris stood at the open door of the C-130 Hercules, the roar of the engines and the rush of the wind filled his ears. He had jumped at Aviano Air Base in Italy many times before, but never with a 173rd Airborne Brigade Vietnam Veteran paratrooper.



On Thursday June 27, he kept a small portion of the ashes of late Vietnam Veteran Sgt. James Dassinger tucked in his rucksack. Once he landed, he spread Dassinger’s ashes onto Frida Drop Zone. It was exactly what Dassinger’s daughter, Cindy Dassinger, wanted.



Dassinger passed on April 20, 2024. A friend of the Dassinger family was also experiencing grief. Sgt. Daniel Olson of the 173rd Airborne Brigade happened to be in Denver, Colorado in early June on bereavement leave for the loss of his great-grandfather, Navy veteran Clifford Burks.



As Cindy talked to her friend Denise Olson, Daniel’s mother, the women made a surprising discovery. Sgt. James Dassinger and Sgt. Daniel Olson were both in 173rd Airborne Brigade.

“When Cindy sent our friend group a picture of the obituary, I read it, and I said oh my God this is the same brigade as Daniel,” Denise Olson said. “That’s when we came up with the idea.”



Cindy wanted her late paratrooper father to jump one last time from a military aircraft.



“She was scrambling to open her father’s ashes to get some of the ashes to bring to me which was a shock,” Daniel Olson said. “She asked me to do this, and I was honestly honored that she did.”



Daniel Olson agreed to help bring a small portion of Dassinger’s remains back to Italy.



“I immediately cried,” Cindy Dassinger said. “I said that would be so amazing.”



When Olson returned to Italy, he transferred the remains to Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Harris so he could fulfill Cindy’s request. Learning about Sgt. James Dassinger’s service gave Harris a new perspective on Vietnam Veterans like Dassinger.



While activated during the Vietnam War, 173rd Airborne Brigade was known as 173rd Airborne Brigade (Separate) and spent most of its time in the country of Vietnam. Though Sgt. James Dassinger never traveled to Italy, he did jump from planes. Harris wanted to help Dassinger jump from a military aircraft one last time.



Cindy couldn’t be happier for her later father.



“He was just a really proud military man,” Cindy Dassinger said.



Olson is currently transferring to 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Liberty, North Carolina. There, he plans to jump with the rest of Dassinger’s remains.



“I think that is such a cool thing,” Olson said. “She gave me a small portion of his ashes. My plan is to spread his ashes across various drop zones if I go to any other cool places. I think that having part of them on drop zones across the world would be amazing.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 05:14 Story ID: 475222 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Hometown: DENVER, COLORADO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Denver Family Has Ashes of Vietnam Veteran Spread by U.S. Paratrooper Jumping From Military Aircraft, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.