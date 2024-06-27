Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHINSEC Human Rights and Democracy instructors conduct training with Columbus Police Department Community Services representative.

    WHINSEC and Columbus, GA Police Department conduct training.

    CPD Community Services Rep., Corporal Julio Miranda engaged with human rights and

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT MOORE, GA -- Today, CPD Community Services Rep., Corporal Julio Miranda engaged with human rights and democracy instructors here at WHINSEC. During the exchange, Miranda explained how the CPD operates; the rules. regulations, and procedures they follow on a day-by-day basis - especially when they have to deal with a use of force situations.

    The exchange was coordinated in response to the interest of international students WHINSEC to find out how situations as mentioned before are handled here in the US.

    "Our students, are always asking us how US Police departments handle use of force situations," commented Ecuadorian Police Major and WHINSEC Partner Nation Instructor Diana R Montoya Narvaez. "In our countries, the military, many times, assumes local police roles in support of the Public Safety entities," she added.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

