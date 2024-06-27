WHINSEC Human Rights and Democracy instructors conduct training with Columbus Police Department Community Services representative.

FORT MOORE, GA -- Today, CPD Community Services Rep., Corporal Julio Miranda engaged with human rights and democracy instructors here at WHINSEC. During the exchange, Miranda explained how the CPD operates; the rules. regulations, and procedures they follow on a day-by-day basis - especially when they have to deal with a use of force situations.



The exchange was coordinated in response to the interest of international students WHINSEC to find out how situations as mentioned before are handled here in the US.



"Our students, are always asking us how US Police departments handle use of force situations," commented Ecuadorian Police Major and WHINSEC Partner Nation Instructor Diana R Montoya Narvaez. "In our countries, the military, many times, assumes local police roles in support of the Public Safety entities," she added.

