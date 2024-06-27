Savannah District advances safety initiatives with CE-SOHMS progress

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District has reached a major milestone with the completion of phase two of the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CE-SOHMS).



CE-SOHMS, a comprehensive USACE-wide initiative, is a safety management system that delivers advanced policies, programs, technical services, oversight, and outreach related to safety and occupational health. The system is dedicated to mitigating and reducing safety risks in the execution of the Corps’ mission.



“CE-SOHMS ensures risks are managed at the right level, reducing injuries and illnesses for employees and contractors,” said Jose Herrera, chief of the Safety and Occupational Health Office for the Corps’ Savannah District. “This approach helps the Corps finish projects on time, within budget, and at the quality expected by our customers.”



Since its implementation in 2017, promoting and integrating CE-SOHMS across the District has been a primary focus for Herrera and his team.



"Working safely is paramount,” said Herrera. “As a District, we are committed to providing a secure and healthy working environment for all employees and contractors. If implemented properly, CE-SOHMS becomes part of our culture, shaping how we function and conduct business.”



Structured into three stages, Herrera said that CE_SOHMS allows the district to develop a proactive and strategic approach to safety and occupational health. Stage 1 examines and updates existing policies and processes. Herrera said that this phase led to the creation of the District Safety Page, completed in 2019.



“The District Safety Page serves as a one-stop shop in providing guidance and procedures such as, but not limited to, hazard and mishap reporting procedures, the District Safety Program DR 385-1-1, PPE and Position Hazard Analysis guidance and procedures,” said Herrera. “We invite everyone to take a moment and visit our Safety Page to explore all the resources and content available.”



Stage 2, completed in April, focused on educating the workforce about safety processes and policies, and ensuring that guidelines are followed.



“In stage 2 the baton is handed from the safety office to project offices, Command leadership and personnel that take ownership of safety,” said Herrera. “This is where unsafe acts are immediately remedied within the chain of command or raised to a proper level of risk acceptance. Existing programs and procedures are reviewed and updated as needed towards a state of continuous improvement.”



Herrera said the next steps involve completion of Phase 3, which entails looking for evidence of a fully integrated CE-SOHMS safety culture within the organization.



"The best part of CE-SOHMS implementation is that our project offices have always prioritized safety, even before the formal program," Herrera noted. "We have a history of lower accident rates compared to industry standards, and our personnel are proactive in maintaining safety.”



The Savannah District is scheduled to be assessed on July 15, 2024.



“The Army Star is the end goal of our CE-SOHMS implementation on paper, however coming home to our loved ones safely will always be the primary end goal of any safety management system,” said Herrera. “In a way, CE-SOHMS is a relay race where not one person, or office can win the race on their own. We need to take ownership, do our part, and pass the baton to our coworkers as required to finish the race.”

