204th Army Band brings musical talents to Fort McCoy's 2024 Army Birthday Celebration

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band play a song selection during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2024, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army's 249th birthday at McCoy's Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The day's activities also included Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

The Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performed for event-goers on June 14 during the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The band played to hundreds of people who visited McCoy’s for a free lunch and a cake-cutting ceremony and of course — the music.



The band had last played on post at the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House in May. The band also played during the 2022 and 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebrations.



For the 2024 celebration, band members played on the stage at the McCoy’s Community Center courtyard.



The 2024 Army Birthday celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. DFMWR Director Patric McGuane in welcoming everyone to the free lunch knew the guests were in for some good entertainment.



“Thank you everyone for being here,” McGuane said. “We have a lot of great food and entertainment here for you today.”



The band played for more than two hours and played many well-known songs, and it was well received.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger said at the beginning of his speech to the luncheon’s guests that he appreciated the band.



“Great band here,” Messenger said. “They always come out, and they always do great.”



The band covered some of the latest musical hits, and more.



In addition to the band performing and the related luncheon and cake-cutting ceremony, Fort McCoy also held a Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk.



Also as part of the event, Messenger held the enlistment oath for 11 new recruits who joined the Army.



Messenger also told everyone at the event, included the band, why it’s important to remember the Army’s birthday.



“Today we celebrate our people — Soldiers, civilians, and family who protect America 24/7,” Messenger said. “Today, we continue to defend this country, and we’re needed so much with our all-volunteer force. Serving one’s country is a noble cause, and I got to tell you I believe it’s among life’s greatest work.



“Whether you’re a Soldier or a civilian serving, nothing illustrates our nation’s commitment more to freedom and democracy than putting boots on the ground where they’re needed and conducting defensive and offensive action at the expense of our enemy,” he said.



Learn more about the 204th Army Band by visiting their page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/204tharmybandmn.



There’s also a collection of videos and audio recordings of the 204th Army Band’s performances at Fort McCoy available on the Fort McCoy DVIDS page. Look for videos at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=FMPAO&filter%5Btype%5D=video&sort=date. And look for audio files at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=FMPAO&filter%5Btype%5D=audio&sort=date.



