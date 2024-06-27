NAMRU San Antonio hosts All Hands, Recognizes Personnel

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 27, 2024) – Commanding Officer...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 27, 2024) – Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel (Nurse Corps), Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, spoke on the command’s support of the Navy Surgeon General’s Four Lines of Effort during an All Hands meeting held at the Military and Family Readiness Center. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 27, 2024) – To keep the command informed on important topics, Capt. Jennifer Buechel (Nurse Corps), commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, held an All Hands meeting at the Military and Family Readiness Center.



During the All Hands, military and support personnel were recognized for their meritorious achievements including the presentation of federal time-in-service awards.



Additionally, Buechel spoke on the Navy Surgeon General’s Four Lines of Effort and responded to questions submitted to the Commanding Officer’s Suggestion Box.



“It is important that we understand our Surgeon General’s Four Lines of Effort and how, as a research command, our mission supports each line,” said Buechel. “Although we are not a military treatment facility, we contribute daily to healthcare and patient safety programs.”



Buechel, who assumed command of NAMRU San Antonio in August 2024 expressed her gratitude for the hard work and dedication of her Sailors, Soldiers, and support staff.



“Congratulations to all the awards winners and keep doing a wonderful job. It is important for us to come together and celebrate our successes,” said Buechel. “Kudos on having 17 approved submissions for this year’s Military Health System Research Symposium, which is historic for NAMRU San Antonio. “



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.