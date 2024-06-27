U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Focus on Camaraderie and Diversity During Pride Month

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. August Green, a quartermaster officer currently assigned to the 300th Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. August Green, a quartermaster officer currently assigned to the 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, records a ceremony in preparation of earning the public affairs specialty. He also participates in recognizing June as Pride Month by reflecting on his experience in the military. see less | View Image Page

As June ends, closing out the month highlighting the importance of commemorating Pride Month, which wasn’t always acknowledged as a celebration, signifies a movement towards equality for all.



Though there is still work to be done, many strides have happened to recognize those in this community.



“This topic is important because we are living in a time of recent and continuing understanding,” said 1st Lt. August Green, a quartermaster officer currently assigned to the 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment. “I believe that being open about my experiences and who I am as a person will continue to foster a culture of acceptance.”



Green, who is working to add public affairs officer to his U.S. Army Reserve repertoire, admits it is refreshing not having to worry about someone seeing you out with your significant other for fears of losing your military career and benefits, as was the case before the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in 2010.



Before the repeal, service members were not required to disclose their sexual orientation and military officials would not investigate. However, when a member’s orientation was made public, either intentionally or inadvertently, they would be subject to discharge.



“In this line of work you need to have compassion…you're going to meet people who are different from you and if that compassion is not there, then the system fails to do what it's supposed to do,” said Green when speaking about his future aspirations as a leader and what leaders probably had to deal with before the repeal.



Despite having the support and gaining the confidence to lead while being in the military, Green had to learn to be true to himself.



“For the longest time I struggled with my identity and who I was, and now I feel like I don't have to anymore,” Green added. “I've grown to accept myself, and I believe it is important to share my story and let others know that it is important to accept themselves as well.”



Spc. Timothy Ashley, assigned to the 377th Quartermaster Company, echoes the sentiments of Green and the support he receives while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve and balancing the civilian aspect.



“I feel it’s important because LGBTQ people face a lot of criticism in the civilian world,” said Ashley. “Just being able to know that we do have this military family that’s accepting of who we are and what we stand for just makes me feel a lot more confident when I’m not in this uniform.”



“I hope people understand that the military is accepting of everybody,” he added. “People shouldn’t be scared to join the military because they think they don’t fit society’s “norms”.”



Ashley highlights that no matter his or other’s stance about this topic, his career is not dependent on his sexual orientation, but on his performance and the camaraderie he has received from other Soldiers.



“People have shown me so much love and support for being myself and I appreciate the military and my peers for making me feel comfortable in this uniform,” he added. “We’re all one team, one fight.”



Regardless of what the future holds on the civilian side, both Ashely and Green plan to continue to serve in the military for years to come.



“Long term, I would like to accelerate in the officer ranks, and develop my career as a public affairs officer,” said Green. “This is what I have wanted to do since I joined the military, and now I feel like I'm in a position to finally realize my dream.”