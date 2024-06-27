Buffalo and Louisville District to build USDA grape research facility

Photo By Capt. Lucas Morrow | From left to right: David Schulenberg, Deputy Commander, Buffalo District, U.S. Army...... read more read more

Photo By Capt. Lucas Morrow | From left to right: David Schulenberg, Deputy Commander, Buffalo District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Simon Liu, Administrator, Agriculture Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Xochitl Torres Small, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, USDA, Hon. Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Christine Smart, Cornell Assistant Dean, AgriTech, Michael Kotlikoff, Provost, Cornell University, Gan-Yuan Zhong, Research Leader, Agriculture Research Service, USDA throw shovels of dirt in the air during a groundbreaking ceremony at Cornell University in Geneva, New York on June 26, 2024. The ceremony marked the future site of the USDA-ARS National Grape Improvement Center at the Cornell AgriTech campus. (U.S. Army photo by Lucas Morrow) see less | View Image Page