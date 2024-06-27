Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo and Louisville District to build USDA grape research facility

    National Grape Improvement Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

    GENEVA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Story by Capt. Lucas Morrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    GENEVA, N.Y. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Grape Improvement Center (NGIC) at Cornell University’s AgriTech campus on June 26, 2024. The USDA-led project is slated to be a 70,000 square foot facility to house the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Grape Genetics Research Unit and ARS Plant Genetic Resources Unit. In addition, four Cornell grapevine research projects will move into the research facility.

    USDA is able to use USACE’s construction services through the Interagency and International Services program which allows our engineers to provide a multitude of professional services to non-Department of Defense agencies to meet their program challenges.

