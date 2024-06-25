Wolf Pack conducts first ever KC-135 hot pit refueling at Kunsan

The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight conducted the first KC-135 hot pit refueling at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 27, 2024. Hot pit refueling is the process of refueling an aircraft while its engines are still running and is often conducted in conjunction with agile combat employment.



The Wolf Pack worked alongside members assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron from Fairchild Air Force Base, to conduct the maneuver on the KC-135 Stratotanker once it landed at Kunsan. Airmen from the 8th LRS were also instructed and certified on the operation, providing another capability that enables the Wolf Pack to take the fight north should the need arise.

