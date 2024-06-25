NAVSUP’s Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) 2.0 Solicitation Released

NAVSUP’s WEXMAC 2.0’s solicitation is open until July 31, 2024. WEXMAC 1.0 has provided a vital contracting approach for contracting officers to support joint forces across the world. WEXMAC 2.0 solicitation extends its reach globally, offering comprehensive support to joint forces and federal agencies while reserving small business set-asides for the United States and its outlying territories.



WEXMAC 2.0 is designed to be a cornerstone in the continuum of military operations, providing vital support to the Geographic Combatant Command’s joint operations, coalition partners, and other United States Federal Agencies. The contract is instrumental in setting and sustaining the theater for operations, including theater opening, sustainment, distribution, stability operations, and Defense Support of Civil Authorities. The services and supplies under WEXMAC 2.0 are diverse and encompass a range of needs such as Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief, Contingency, Exercise, Lodging, and Logistics. These services are integral to operations and include everything from base operations and life support to medical and force protection services, ensuring a comprehensive suite of options for mission success. A key feature of WEXMAC 2.0 is its emphasis on rapid response and planning. Contractors are expected to integrate their capabilities into plans and operations within a 72-hour window, demonstrating the contract's commitment to responsiveness and preparedness.



Following the legacy of WEXMAC 1.0, which has already supported joint forces in over 80 countries, WEXMAC 2.0 is poised to continue this tradition of excellence, now with an even greater emphasis on small business participation and global operational support. While WEXMAC 2.0 offers global contract support, it also prioritizes small businesses within the United States and its territories. This focus ensures that local enterprises can contribute significantly to the nation's expeditionary missions.



The release of the WEXMAC 2.0 solicitation is a testament to NAVSUP's commitment to providing robust support to joint forces and federal agencies worldwide while fostering the growth of small businesses at home. As the details of the solicitation emerge, stakeholders are anticipating what promises to be a new chapter in expeditionary contracting. “There is incredible excitement coming from the industry base from small to large businesses, and I believe WEXMAC will continue to support the joint forces in every clime and place,” said Mr. Thomas Kunish, WEXMAC lead.



The WEXMAC RFP can be viewed at https://sam.gov/opp/399ec65771034578a99c6f00ae86e851/view.



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

