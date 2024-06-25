Photo By Laura Boyd | FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Independence Day federal holiday,...... read more read more Photo By Laura Boyd | FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Independence Day federal holiday, Thursday, July 4, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, July 5, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a holiday/DONSA schedule. For specific clinic/medical services see full article here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/475023/bach-announces-fort-campbell-donsa-independence-day-outpatient-services see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Independence Day federal holiday, Thursday, July 4, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, July 5, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a holiday/DONSA schedule.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



July 2 | Behavioral Health Services



The Department of Behavioral Health is scheduled for a team building event in the afternoon July 2. Soldiers desiring same day walk-in appointments on July 2 after noon should go to the Multi-Disciplinary Behavioral Health Clinic located in BACH’s E Building.



Family Advocacy, Emergency Center Behavioral Health, Multi-Disciplinary Clinic, and Inpatient Behavioral Health services remain normal hours in the afternoon July 2.



July 4 | Independence Day Federal Holiday



All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, Women’s Health Clinic, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed July 4 in observance of the Independence Day federal holiday.



July 5 | Fort Campbell DONSA



Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and operate on a DONSA schedule July 5. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, July 5.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical and occupational therapy are open until noon for scheduled appointments.



Epperly Dental Clinic, which is located 3603 Indiana Ave. & 49th St., will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270-798-3544.



July 8 | Byrd Family Medical Home Move



Patients assigned to Byrd Family Medical Home begin receiving their care within Air Assault Family Medical Home beginning July 8. Previously assigned BFMH patients should receive a letter in the mail from the TRICARE East Region contractor, Humana Military, if your primary care manager changes. Previous BFMH patients who wish to make a PCM change can do so by contacting Humana at 1-800-444-5445 or online at: www.humanamilitary.com. For questions and more information, you may contact BACH Patient Relations at 270-798-8718 or send an email to usarmy.campbell.medcom-bach.list.patient-advocates@health.mil.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies



Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Patients who typically receive their prescriptions at Byrd Pharmacy may use LaPointe Pharmacy or the Town Center Pharmacy July 5.



Town Center Pharmacy will open normal business hours, Saturday, July 6.



Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line



After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate urgent care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.



With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can request appointments, review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.



Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Learn more at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

