From Cherbourg to Today: V Corps' Legacy of Partnership and Readiness

FORT KNOX, Ky. — 80 years ago, on June 27, 1944, V Corps achieved a pivotal victory in World War II with the capture of the port city of Cherbourg, France. This critical operation, following the historic D-Day landings, marked not only a turning point in the war but also highlighted a mission that has defined V Corps for decades: building partnerships, providing support, and enhancing readiness.



Often overshadowed by D-Day, the Battle of Cherbourg was a fierce and relentless engagement. Under the command of Maj. Gen. Leonard T. Gerow, commanding general assigned to V Corps, soldiers advanced through the challenging terrain of Normandy, showcasing exceptional capabilities in logistics and support. Following the success at Omaha Beach, Gerow led V Corps with distinction towards Cherbourg, a critical supply port.



V Corps, which included the 4th Infantry Division, the 9th Infantry Division and the 79th Infantry Division, faced formidable German fortifications and strong resistance. The terrain was riddled with obstacles such as hedgerows, mines, and fortified positions, turning each advance into a grueling fight. As they closed in on Cherbourg, the intensity of the battle escalated with fierce house-to-house combat and clashes at key strongpoints like Fort du Roule.



General Manton S. Eddy, commanding general assigned to 9th Infantry Division, recalled the determination of the troops.



"The fighting was fierce, and we faced a well-prepared enemy who had the advantage of terrain and fortifications. However, the determination of our troops to secure the port was unwavering," noted Eddy.

Securing Cherbourg's docks and quays ensured a vital supply route for Allied forces. Despite heavy resistance, V Corps' capture of Cherbourg on June 27, 1944, was a testament to their strategic skill and relentless determination.



Throughout its storied history, V Corps has continually risen to the occasion. As America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, V Corps focuses on building strong relationships with NATO allies and partner nations, providing support, and enhancing collective readiness to deter potential adversaries. This enduring commitment ensures that forward-deployed forces are always prepared and capable, reflecting a legacy of partnership, support, and operational excellence whenever V Corps is called upon.



