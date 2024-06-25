Knighthawks Return Home from BTF 24-3

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 69th Bomb Squadron’s Knighthawks have returned home to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota from their Bomber Task Force deployment to Royal Air Force Base Fairford, UK, June 26, 2024.



BTF 24-3 was composed of 213 Airmen and four B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers. The Knighthawks racked up hundreds of flight hours during 24 sorties across three geographic combatant commands over the course of the six-week deployment. The missions executed allowed for the squadron’s aircrews, maintainers, and support personnel to integrate with numerous NATO Allies and partners for military exercises.



“BTF 24-3 has been a great success. We executed a diverse set of missions and exercised muscles that we don’t often get to back home.” explained Lt. Col. Brandon Wheeler, commander of the 69th Bomb Squadron. “Simply put, we’ve achieved every objective and goal that we came out here to accomplish.”



The deployed force provided U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure and enhance military relations throughout the NATO Alliance. The regular and routine deployment of U.S. strategic bombers provides critical touchpoints to train and operate alongside Allies and partners.



“The ability to integrate and work alongside our Allied nations and partners cannot be understated” said Wheeler “Building these relationships now is why the NATO Alliance will continue to operate as a strong, cohesive force well into the future.”



BTF 24-3 directly integrated and worked with 16 Allied and partner nations over the course of the deployment. Participating countries included Bahrain, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Lithuania, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.



The strategic relationship between the U.S. and its Allies creates interoperability that is critical to fulfilling NATO’s Article 5 commitments. BTF 24-3’s missions directly functioned to strengthen that shared foundation of values, experiences, and vision for the future.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the Knighthawks and everyone involved that made this deployment a definitive success.”

