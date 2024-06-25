Waverly Woodson: a legacy of distinguished service recognized at Rock Island Arsenal

Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Waverly Woodson Jr., a medic assigned to the 320th Barrage Ballon Battalion,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Waverly Woodson Jr., a medic assigned to the 320th Barrage Ballon Battalion, First U.S. Army was one of the few African American Soldiers to take part in the D-Day invasion. Despite being wounded as he struggled to come ashore, Woodson provided aid to nearly 200 Soldiers until he was relived 30 hours later. Woodson was recommended for the Medal of Honor for his actions on June 6, 1944, but due to racism at the time, it was denied. Eighty years later, during a D-Day remembrance ceremony at Normandy Beach, France, Woodson was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation's second highest award for bravery. In April 2022 Rock Island Arsenal, home to First Army, was renamed in Woodson's honor. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Waverly Woodson never wanted to be a hero. “There is no hero,” he said in a 1994 interview with ABC News, “it’s just that you’re there and you do what you can do.”



Yet the name Waverly B. Woodson Jr. resonates deeply within the archives of military history, symbolizing unparalleled bravery and compassion in the face of adversity. An African American medic with the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, First Army, Cpl. Woodson's heroism during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, exemplifies the highest ideals of medical service in the military.



His story holds profound relevance for the medical clinic at the Rock Island Arsenal, an institution dedicated to the health and well-being of Soldiers and their families – rightfully renamed the Woodson Health Clinic in April of 2022.



During the Normandy invasion, Woodson saw a chaotic scene of wounded and dying men before him. Despite being wounded himself, his training kicked in and he began to render aid to his wounded comrades.

As a historical commission that examined his record later summarized,



“For 30 continuous hours while under enemy fire, Woodson cared for more than 200 casualties. Even after being relieved at 4:00 p.m. on 7 June, Woodson gave artificial respiration to three men who had gone underwater during a [landing craft’s] landing attempt. Only then did Woodson seek further treatment.”



The U.S. suffered around 3,700 casualties at Omaha Beach. By that estimate Woodson personally treated five to seven percent of all American casualties.



Woodson survived his injuries and the war. He later studied medical technology and worked for 28 years at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the National Institutes of Health.

Records indicate Woodson was nominated for the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor, although he did not receive it. In 2023, he posthumously received the Bronze Star and Combat Medic Badge.



Capt. Kevin Braafladt, First Army historian, has dedicatedly rifled through records to find evidence of Woodson’s heroics and astounding service. Over the course of a few years and through hundreds of hours of research, Braafladt found records proving that Woodson deserved much more than a Bronze Star for his actions that day.



On June 3, 2024, almost 80 years after Woodson’s actions, he was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest award for heroism. During a ceremony on the same beach Woodson once selflessly attended to the wounded amidst chaos, Maj. Gen. William Ryan, First Army acting commander, placed the WWII-era Distinguished Service Cross on the sand while Soldiers saluted.

Braafladt then shared that the medal would be presented to Woodson's widow, 95-year-old Joann, in a ceremony later this summer.



"We want to be able to say that this medal came from Omaha Beach and was at the site of Woodson's actions," Braafladt said.



While receiving the DSC after all these years is significant, Braafladt and the Woodson family are still working to have Woodson receive the Medal of Honor. In an interview with The Associated Press, Braafladt said he is convinced that Woodson deserves it. “For me and for the First Army, the hunt continues,” he said.



The staff at Woodson Health Clinic continue to perpetuate the legacy of heroes like Woodson, ensuring that his story of bravery and compassion continues to inspire and guide the mission of military healthcare.



And for the Soldiers, Civilians, and contractors serving at Rock Island Arsenal, they embody the same principles of service and resilience that Woodson exemplified. Much like Woodson’s actions, their missions center around providing crucial support in times of need, committed to overcoming challenges and ensuring that Soldiers have the necessary support to fulfill their missions.