Gray Matter: ONR-Sponsored Neuroscientists Receive 2024 Brain Prize

Courtesy Photo | Two ONR-sponsored performers, Dr. Terrence Sejnowski (left) and Dr. Haim Sompolinsky...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two ONR-sponsored performers, Dr. Terrence Sejnowski (left) and Dr. Haim Sompolinsky (right), received the 2024 Brain Prize during a ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark. Standing with them are His Royal Highness King Frederik X of Denmark (center left) and another Brain Prize winner, Dr. Larry Abbott (center right). (Photo courtesy of Dr. Terrence Sejnowski) see less | View Image Page

Two Office of Naval Research (ONR)-supported professors — Dr. Terrence Sejnowski of the University of California, San Diego and Dr. Haim Sompolinsky of Harvard University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem — recently won the 2024 Brain Prize for pioneering contributions to computational and theoretical neuroscience, laying the foundation of brain-inspired artificial intelligence (AI).



They share the accolade with Dr. Larry Abbott of Columbia University.



The Brain Prize is the largest, most prestigious international prize for brain research, and is awarded annually by the Lundbeck Foundation of Denmark. Sejnowski and Sompolinsky received the award from His Royal Highness King Frederik X of Denmark during a special ceremony in Copenhagen.



“The Office of Naval Research congratulates Dr. Sejnowski and Dr. Sompolinsky and celebrates their outstanding achievement,” said Dr. Patrick Mason, head of ONR’s Warfighter Performance Department. “This accomplishment illustrates how ONR basic research sponsorship has been valuable in understanding the mysteries of the brain and applying this knowledge to diverse scientific disciplines.”



Theoretical and computational neuroscience study the complex circuits and systems that enable the brain to function. According to the Lundbeck Foundation, the 2024 Brain Prize winners helped unlock vital principles controlling the structure and function of the brain as well as the emergence of cognition and behavior.



Richard Morris, chair of the Brain Prize selection committee, said the winners “have … proposed conceptual frameworks for understanding some of the brain’s most fundamental processes such as learning, memory, perception and how the brain generates maps of the external world.”



During his career, Sejnowski — who also heads the Salk Institute for Biological Studies — has fostered numerous innovations in neuroscience. He collaborated in the development of the first learning algorithm for multilayered neural networks, which are machine-learning models that enable computers to learn in a way inspired by the human brain.



Sejnowski also created a learning algorithm called Independent Component Analysis, which is used to analyze brain waves and in brain imaging. In addition, he has studied how people consolidate daily memories while sleeping, by looking at interactions between the brain’s cortex (higher cognitive functions) and thalamus (sensorimotor relay). This information can be incorporated into models used by artificial neural networks to help computers learn new tasks more effectively.



Sompolinsky’s research has expanded the understanding of how neural circuits process and encode information, map the external world and engage in learning and memory. His current work focuses on deep learning, language models and reasoning models in artificial neural network settings — using such models to test new theories about how the human brain functions.



“Through their research in computational and theoretical neuroscience, Dr. Sejnowski and Dr. Sompolinsky have expanded the possibilities for AI and machine learning,” said Dr. Tom McKenna, a program officer in ONR’s Warfighter Performance Department. “They’re consistently creating new areas of research and establishing links between neuroscience and intelligent systems.”



The efforts of Sejnowski and Sompolinsky are of great interest to ONR, particularly in the areas of autonomous systems and robotics. The Department of the Navy is looking to employ such systems and enhance capabilities in tasks such as undersea mapping, mine countermeasures and explosive ordnance disposal.



ONR’s concentration on computational neuroscience aims to develop more powerful algorithms for machine learning, perception, pattern recognition, motor control, decision making and action planning. The ultimate objective is to develop brain-inspired intelligent systems that can be embedded into autonomous platforms and robots. Autonomy and AI are among the focus areas listed in the new Naval S&T Strategy released in April by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.



“The whole field of theoretical and computation neuroscience was propelled by ONR,” said Sompolinsky. “ONR and Dr. McKenna have always been very supportive and enthusiastic about my research. Almost every important development in the field was supported by ONR.”



Sejnowski agreed, saying, “The Navy and ONR have been integral to the growth of computational and theoretical neuroscience. They’ve been championing this field for many years and deserve a lot of credit for their support and investments, past and current.”



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.