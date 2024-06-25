Novel F-15 EX Eagle II makes its debut landing in Portland, Ore.

Photo By Aaron Perkins | Oregon Air National Guard Majors, Calvin “Knife” Conner and Brandon “Wiggles”...... read more read more Photo By Aaron Perkins | Oregon Air National Guard Majors, Calvin “Knife” Conner and Brandon “Wiggles” Wigton, assigned to the 142nd Wing, 123rd Fighter Squadron, in Portland, Oregon, prepare for takeoff with the newest F-15EX in Berkley, Missouri June 5, 2024. This is one of eighteen new EX models being finalized at the Missouri facility. Once finished all of the aircraft will be assigned to the 142nd Wing at Portland Air National Guard base, in Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND, Ore.--Don’t mess this up. Those words raced through 142nd Wing fighter pilot, Major Calvin Conner's head as he landed the first F-15EX Eagle II at the Portland Air National Guard base, Ore. on June 5, 2024.



The day was significant, not just for Conner, but for the entire base and the neighboring community of Portland. The arrival of the novel aircraft was a landmark event, and Conner was at the center of it all.



Conner, known as "Knife" among his peers, is a fighter pilot with more than a decade of experience. He has accumulated over 1,500 hours in the F-15E Strike Eagle, 100 hours in the F-15C Eagle, and 100 hours in the EX.



Before joining the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing, Conner had the opportunity to fly the EX while serving under the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.



On the morning of the EXs debut flight into Portland, Conner was accompanied by fellow 142nd Wing fighter pilot, Maj. Brandon “Wiggles” Wigton, who sat in the back seat of the EX.



As the duo prepared to take off from Boeing's airfield on June 5th, en route to Portland, Conner couldn't help but feel a mix of excitement and apprehension.



The 142nd Wing is the first operational unit to receive the EX. This is made all the more notable by the fact that the 142nd Wing belongs to the Air National Guard, as opposed to the Active Duty Air Force, which traditionally would be the first to field a new aircraft.



This is a fact that 142nd Wing Commander, Col. Michael Kosderka, commented on during a recent interview.



“I think we got selected because we have the best Airmen [of] anywhere in the world,” said Kosderka. “The 142nd is leading the charge in all things that we do, and the Air Force knows that this airplane will be maintained by the best maintainers, it’ll be fueled by the best fuelers, and flown by the best pilots. We’ll be able to do the job better than anybody, and they know it.”



The 142nd Wing is one of three Air National Guard units that are set to operate the EX. These units include the 144th Fighter Wing, Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif.; and the 159th Fighter Wing, New Orleans Air National Guard base, La.



The F-15EX, gleaming in the mid-morning light, was ready. Conner strapped in, ran through his pre-flight checks, and soon, the roar of the twin engines filled the air.



The flight to Portland was smooth that morning. The EX handled beautifully, a testament to its advanced design and capabilities.

“EX 008 performed exactly as expected,” said Conner. “As far as the aircraft performance goes, it is fast. Very fast.”



With the EX’s advanced radar, new self-defense suite, bigger motors, and fly-by-wire controls, this aircraft is a formidable addition to the U.S. Air Force’s arsenal.



“The F-15EX is a game-changer,” said Conner. “It enhances our lethality and survivability while expanding our mission capabilities.”



As Conner approached Portland Air National Guard Base, he couldn’t help but notice how clear the day was and how beautiful Mount Hood looked in the distance. It was the perfect day for this momentous event. At approximately 12:30 pm, Conner landed the EX at its new home, where he was met by a crowd of excited spectators.



Upon shutting down the engines, Conner and Wigton were greeted with cheers and applause. The significance of the moment was not lost on them.



“It felt surreal,” said Conner, recalling how he felt as he disembarked the aircraft. “I'm just glad I could be a part of it.”



The 142nd Wing will ultimately receive a full fleet of EXs over the next year or two, replacing the unit’s existing fleet of C-model F-15s. The next EX is due to arrive in Portland this July.



To commemorate the arrival of the first EX, the 142nd Wing will be hosting an unveiling ceremony on July 12th.